Electric Vehicles: UK Sales Expected to Overtake Diesel by 2022





Sales of electric vehicles in the UK next year are expected to surpass diesel sales for the first time ever.

Technology November 5, 2021

Nissan production line in Sunderland, England

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Next year, more electric vehicles are expected to be sold in the UK than diesel models, and experts say this point will be a watershed.

All-electric battery cars have already outperformed diesel cars in the months of this year, but 2022 is now expected to happen for the first time in a year.

A total of 260,000 electric vehicles are expected to be sold in 2022, with diesel models expected to reach 221,000, according to figures released yesterday by the British auto trade organization SMMT (Automobile Manufacturers and Trade Association). Figures do not include hybrid models.

Its shining. I think this is a watershed moment for electric vehicles. [electric vehicles] It has finally become a mainstream solution for people out of the cold, says David Bailey of the University of Birmingham, UK.

He said the surge was attributable to a vast new vehicle range, lower initial prices, improved battery coverage and public charging infrastructure.

As discussed this week at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK, electric vehicles are considered critical to meeting air pollution and climate change targets.

SMMT figures show that so far this year, nearly 10% of new car sales are for electric models, up from 5.5% last year. We are seeing rapid absorption. Not long ago we saw 2%. We will see a turning point in the mid-2000s, when EVs outperform internal combustion engines. It will be cheaper and stop completely, Bailey says.

Although electric vehicle sales are expected to overtake diesel next year, Bailey doesn’t expect to overtake gasoline vehicles until around 2024. After 2025, he says: The UK government plans to ban the sale of new cars with gasoline and diesel by 2030.

