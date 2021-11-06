Brexit: EU warns of serious consequences if UK triggers Article 16 | Brexit





Britain and the EU are on the brink of a trade war after Brussels accused Boris Johnson of lack of authenticity in negotiations over Northern Ireland’s future and warned that Downing Street’s post-Brexit deal could have serious consequences.

EU Commissioner Maro Efovi said at a recent meeting in a tense meeting with Brexit ministers that Brussels is trying to find a compromise, but there has been no move from the British side.

The two sides have been locked in negotiations for three weeks over changes to how Brexit negotiations will work to ensure the free flow of trade between the UK and Northern Ireland. The EU has proposed cutting customs controls in half and cutting health screenings of animal and plant products going to supermarkets by 80%, but efovi has suggested that Brexit Secretary David Frost has made little effort to join the proposal.

I find this disappointing and again urge the UK government to sincerely work with us, efovi said. In that sense, I think next week is an important time. We must focus all our efforts on reaching a solution as quickly as possible.

Our goal is to establish stability and predictability in Northern Ireland. We hear a lot about Article 16 now, but there is no doubt that it will have serious consequences if it triggers the pursuit of negotiations for the Protocol.

It’s serious for Northern Ireland as it can lead to instability and unpredictability, and it’s also serious for EU-UK relations in general as it means refusing EU efforts to find an agreed-upon solution to the implementation of the Protocol.

Under the Protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains a single commodity market, while EU customs regulations apply to goods coming from the UK. Brussels has acknowledged that the implementation of these agreements has caused political turmoil in Northern Ireland.

However, Sir Frost reiterated on Friday that the remedies proposed were not sufficient. The UK government wants to maintain free trade flows between Northern Ireland and the wider single market, including the republic, but there is no role for European courts as arbitrators on whether EU law is being followed.

A British government spokesman said of the meeting with efovi that Sir Frost had begun a British evaluation of the protocol negotiations. He stressed that progress has been limited and that the EU’s proposals do not effectively address the fundamental difficulties of how the current protocol operates.

Article 16 of the Protocol allows Johnson to take unilateral safeguards to suspend part of the agreements he has reached with Brussels in the event of serious economic, social or environmental hardship.

The move would be seen as agitation in the EU capital outraged by Downing Street for refusing to implement the deal agreed in October 2019. Nevertheless, Frost warns that triggering Article 16 before the meeting in Brussels is on the very important table. I ran out of time.

We hope to make some progress, but to be honest, the gap between us is still significant, but let’s see where we can get there, he said. Although Article 16 was not triggered today, Article 16 has been under discussion since July.

We don’t have enough time for these talks to make progress.

Frost set a three-week deadline for the EU after announcing in Brussels on October 12th a plan to significantly lower the level of containment on trade from the UK to Northern Ireland.

All decisions on Article 16 are widely expected to be taken after the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is due to close on 12 November.

Frost said: I am not going to present any time scale or any hypothesis. There is a significant gap between us. If that gap closes and the committee listens to what we have to say at our command and looks at the situation in Northern Ireland, perhaps it will help us move forward.

There was speculation that Britain could use Article 16 to implement its vision for Northern Ireland, as outlined in a July command document. However, the treaty allows only those actions strictly necessary to correct the situation. The extent to which this is legally permitted is an ongoing debate in the government.

If the UK triggers Article 16, there will be a number of options available to the EU, including announcing the termination of trade and cooperation agreements that guarantee tariff-free trade.

An EU source said Brussels would not make such a decision given the range of other options in the treaty to counter the UK, including targeted tariffs on UK exports.

