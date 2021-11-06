State launches Ethiopia task force as it urges US citizens to leave





State Department launches new task force to oversee the departure of some U.S. Embassy staff in Ethiopia and U.S. citizens seeking to leave the country as its conflict escalates rapidly, with rebel groups claiming to advance to the capital Addis Ababa, current and former US officials familiar with the matter told Foreign Policy.

The move underscores how concerned U.S. policymakers are that the country’s conflict between the central government and Tigray region forces in the north could threaten the capital, even though senior Ethiopian officials dismiss such concerns as negative. the sensational misinformation that plays into the propaganda of rebel groups.

The US State Department’s decision to set up an evacuation task force comes after the embassy authorized the voluntary departure of some US Embassy staff and their families from the capital this week , and on Friday, she advised U.S. citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. The measures reflect growing concern in Washington over the stability of East Africa’s most populous country following its year-long conflict with Tigray forces.

The newly formed task force, officials said, will help coordinate the voluntary departure of non-urgent government personnel and facilitate commercial flights out of the country for U.S. citizens seeking to leave. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the move a precaution and said so far he had not seen a stampede of US citizens seeking to leave immediately.

A senior Ethiopian government spokesperson called the threat from rebel groups in Addis Ababa disinformation during a virtual briefing on Friday.

Regarding the Addis siege, this is not true, and there is alarmist rhetoric that creates a lot of tension between different communities, including the international community, which needs to be addressed, said Billene Seyoum Woldeyes. , spokesperson for the Ethiopian Prime Minister. Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopia declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered its citizens to start preparing to defend Addis Ababa.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Foreign Policy the creation of a new task force to oversee the planning, management and logistics of departments related to events in Ethiopia.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the number of U.S. citizens currently in Ethiopia, saying U.S. embassies are compiling rough estimates of the number of U.S. citizens in their country for contingency planning, but are unwilling to provide any figures which cannot be considered authoritative.

The U.S. Department and Embassy in Addis Ababa are closely monitoring the availability of commercial flights and encouraging U.S. citizens to have departure plans that do not involve the U.S. government, the spokesperson said.

A cleared departure for embassy staff is voluntary and differs from an orderly departure where non-essential embassy staff are required to evacuate, which is used in more extreme circumstances, such as during evacuation from the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan earlier this year.

US President Joe Biden dispatched his Horn of Africa special envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, to Addis Ababa this week for talks with the Ethiopian government on the conflict. The United States called for an immediate ceasefire and urged the Ethiopian government to open humanitarian access to the Tigray region to help the civilian population avoid famine.

With the safety and security of millions of people at stake and more than 900,000 people facing conditions of conflict-induced famine, we call on all forces to lay down their arms and engage in dialogue to maintain unity. and the integrity of the Ethiopian state, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Thursday.

The US government slowly imposed a series of escalating reprisals on the Ethiopian government as the conflict continued and reports of human rights violations and atrocities against civilians were reported. Earlier this year, the United States imposed visa restrictions on some current and former Ethiopian officials. Biden accused the Abiys government of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights and warned Ethiopia would lose access to a joint US-Africa trade agenda if warring parties do not defuse the crisis. The United States has also accused the Tigrayan forces of atrocities against civilians.

U.S. officials told Foreign Policy that the administration is also considering sanctions against some Ethiopian officials implicated in the atrocities of the conflict, although no such announcement has yet been made.

In a virtual briefing with journalists, Gedion Timothewos, Ethiopian Attorney General, described the conflict as an existential struggle for the country. We are fighting for the right to determine our own destiny. The [Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF)] is deeply unpopular among [an] overwhelming majority of Ethiopians, said Timothewos. Ethiopians are fed up with the ethnic chauvinism, division and cruelty of the TPLF. The sooner our Western friends understand this and respect the democratic will, the better able they will be to help us overcome the serious challenges we face.

The conflict escalated a year ago after forces of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, a party that ruled the country under authoritarian rule for decades, attacked a federal military base. Abiy responded by launching a military offensive against the TPLF, using national forces, fighters from the Amhara region and forces from the neighboring country of Eritrea. The TPLF recaptured most of Tigray from government forces in June, then invaded neighboring areas of Afar and Amhara the following month.

The conflict has been marked by reports of widespread atrocities and war crimes, including sexual violence, massacres and starvation of civilians. A United Nations report released earlier this month after a joint investigation with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission found that all parties to the conflict had committed abuses of extreme brutality. The Ethiopian government has reportedly tried to limit the scope of the investigations, and human rights experts noted that investigators were prohibited from visiting some of the places most affected by the conflict and violence. The Ethiopian government has dismissed these accusations as unfounded.

Seyoum criticized the international response and media coverage of the conflict, saying he was unfairly targeting the democratically elected government of Abiys in its fight against the rebel groups themselves guilty of atrocities.

Ill-informed political decisions and media sensationalism cause more damage to Ethiopia than its efforts to deal with the existential threat it faces from the congregation of terrorist groups in the country, he said. she declared.

A rebel group allied with the TPLF, the Oromo Liberation Army, told Agence France-Presse this week that it expected the Ethiopian capital to fall within months, if not weeks, of a rebel counter-offensive. In recent days, the TPLF has captured two towns in the Amhara region about 250 miles from the capital. But the government has denied claims of the TPLF’s alleged success in its offensive.

Representatives of the Tigray forces and eight other groups on Friday announced an alliance against the Abiys government at a press briefing in Washington, with the goal of toppling Abiy and initiating a much-needed political transition by force.

Timothewos downplayed the importance of the newly announced alliance. Some of these organizations aren’t really organizations that really operate with any kind of support on the ground, so it’s more of a publicity stunt from our point of view, he said.

