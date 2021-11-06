UK Spotlight | KFTV





The UK is busiest than ever with international film and high-end TV production, and has made a staggering number of appearances in the UK over the years. The region boasts competitive, reliable and transparent film and premium tax cuts, an expanded supply of top-notch studios, a strong crew base, a burgeoning post-production and VFX industry, and a variety of locations and languages.

From finding studio space to obtaining permits from police, local authorities and landlords for road closures, night photography and access to historical sites, we have everything you need for your incoming production, from location scouting to staff sourcing.

Every region of the UK has strong national and regional agencies such as Wales Screen, Screen Scotland and Northern Ireland Screen, which not only facilitate filming and TV production, but also often project projects. You have the funds to invest in

The government aims to create 30,000 new jobs in the screen industry over the next five years, but this will only happen if the production boom continues.

UK film and luxury TV production spending in 2020 was $3.8 billion (£2.8 billion), down 21% from the previous year, but still a significant figure considering the damage caused by the pandemic at the beginning of the year. According to the British Film Institute’s annual statistics tally, film and luxury TV spent $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2020, the second highest on record in three months. Since then, the activity of American studios and streamers has increased dramatically.

The UK’s fascination with international production was further accentuated by Amazon Studios’ decision to bring the $1 billion version of the second season of The Lord of the Rings to the UK in late summer of 2021 (the first season was filmed in New Zealand). Meanwhile, in September, streaming giant Netflix announced plans to further strengthen its presence in the UK production sector by renting out the Longcross Studios complex on the outskirts of London. This follows the announcement in August that another major studio complex is being planned, this time in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

Many titles filmed in 2021 include Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness at Longcross Film Studios in Surrey. Paramount’s Mission: Impossible 7: Locations in Leavesden, Hertfordshire and Yorkshire and Derbyshire; And Apple TV+’s comedy Ted Lasso and the spy thriller Slow Horses are also on location in London, the latter at 3 Mills Studios in London. Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher was produced at Arborfield Studios, 40 miles west of London, and Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws was filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol. Series 6 by Peaky Blinders is at Space Studios in Manchester.

The sixth season of Outlander from Starz is housed at Wardpark Film & Television Studios in Scotland, while season 3 of Disney’s fantasy series Willow and BBC’s His Dark Materials is at Dragon Studios and Wolf Studios in Wales.

Dungeons & Dragons by Paramount and eOne are located at Titanic Studios in Belfast. School for Good and Evil on Netflix at Belfast Harbor Studios; Untitled Indiana Jones film by Amblin at Pinewood Studios; The Ippress files from Altitude Television in Liverpool; Disney’s Little Mermaid by Pinewood; Neil Gaiman adaptation on Netflix The Sandman at Shepperton Studios; Disney’s Star Wars: Andor at Pinewood Studios; The Russo brothers’ Amazon Prime spy series Citadel was filmed in Oxford.

studio space

As demand grew, so did the studio space to service these productions, along with several new facilities in the pipeline. Twelve stages are being built at the new Eastbrook Studios in Barking and Dagenham, Essex (scheduled to open in 2022), with additional stages being built at Pinewood, Shepperton, Leavesden and Twickenham Film Studios. Building is also underway at Sky/Universal Studios in Borehamwood.

Outside London, Liverpool’s Littlewoods Studios will open in 2023, and plans are underway to build Mercian Studios, a film and TV production facility, in Digbeth, Birmingham, led by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight. Meanwhile, Garden Studios, opened in early 2021 by Thomas Hoegh’s Arts Alliance Ventures, is expanding its virtual studio facility in West London.

One question, however, is whether the technology and crew will be powerful enough to support new levels of activity. Adrian Wootton, Chief Executive Officer of the British Film Commission and Film London said, “The biggest discussion in the industry right now is to ensure we can meet that demand.” “We need hundreds more for each new stage set.

“The crew’s capabilities are expanding,” he admitted. “We are committed to supporting the efforts of ScreenSkills and short courses.”

To address the very real threat of a potential technology shortage during the late summer of 2021, BFI has announced a major national technology review on behalf of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) and working closely with industry. -led skill text ScreenSkills.

Besides the effects of the pandemic and the continued production boom, the main developments in the UK over the past year were Brexit and the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed at the end of 2020. This did not affect Britain’s attractiveness to North Korea. US customers. However, issues related to visas, work permits, EU talent recruitment, UK access to EU training courses, and the ease with which film incentives are available in the EU 27 member states have arisen. This can create logistical challenges for co-productions and projects that are primarily UK-based but intend to shoot in the EU.

After the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31, 2020, the UK cast and staff will no longer have EU/EEA status and are now classified as ‘third countries’. It is still a gray area for visas and work permits required to work in other EU countries or for EU professionals to work in the UK.

financial incentives

The UK Film Tax Credit is a cash rebate of up to 25% of eligible spend (limited to 80% of core spend) for films of all budget levels. Projects must score 18 out of 35 on the Cultural Test or meet the UK co-production qualification. High-end TV tax cuts work in a similar vein.

Local and national funds are used with tax cuts as a potential bait to lure international productions. This includes the Yorkshire Content Fund, which typically invests $686,000 (£500,000) per project. The City of Liverpool Regional Production Fund, which can invest up to 20% of the production budget for up to $686,000 (£500,000) per project; West Midlands Production Fund, which can invest up to $686,000 (£500,000). Northern Ireland Screen has $17.8 million (£13 million) in annual development, production and technology funding, and can invest significant amounts of up to $2.2 million (£1.6 million) in large-scale productions. Scotland has a production growth fund that tends to invest $275,000-$686,000 (£200,000-500,000) per project. Wales has an Economic Futures Fund.

This feature is a condensed version of the UK profile from the latest issue of World of Locations, which you can read below…

Homepage Image: Mission Impossible: Filming on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway 7. Credit: Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kftv.com/news/2021/11/05/spotlight-on-the-uk

