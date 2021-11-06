Thousands of unvaccinated U.S. intelligence officers may soon be sacked





Thousands of intelligence officers could soon be sacked for failing to meet the US government’s vaccine mandate, leading Republican lawmakers to worry about the withdrawal of employees from agencies critical to national security.

Globally, the percentage of intelligence personnel who have been vaccinated is higher than for the American public 97% at the CIA, for example. But there are lower percentages in part of the 18-agency intelligence community of around 100,000 people, according to Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

Citing information he said had been provided to the House Intelligence Committee but not made public, Stewart said several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their workforce unvaccinated at the end of October. In some agencies, up to 40% are unvaccinated, Stewart said. He declined to identify the agencies because complete information on vaccination rates was classified.

While many people will likely still be vaccinated before the administration’s Nov. 22 deadline for civilian workers, resistance to the warrant could leave key national security agencies unmanned. Intelligence officers are particularly difficult to replace due to the highly specialized work they perform and the difficulties in performing security clearance checks.

CIA Director William Burns publicly revealed last week that 97% of the agency’s agents had been vaccinated. The National Reconnaissance Office, which operates American spy satellites, has more than 90% of its workforce vaccinated.

The office of the director of national intelligence has refused several requests to provide figures for the intelligence community. The office would also not say what contingency plans are in place in the event that officers are dismissed for breach of warrant.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines declined in a hearing last week to reveal what percentage of the workforce had been vaccinated, but said we don’t anticipate this will pose a problem for the mission.

The vaccination rates provided by Stewart are mostly higher than those of the general population of the United States. About 70% of American adults are fully immunized, and 80% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Stewart called on the administration to approve more exemptions for people for medical, religious and other reasons, and to delay any dismissals of intelligence officers.

My question is what is the impact on national security if we do this? said Stewart. You will potentially lay off thousands of people on the same day. And it’s not like you put an ad on Craigslist and ask people to apply by Thursday.

Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee say they are confident that the vaccination mandate will not pose a problem for the intelligence community. Rep Jason Crow, D-Colo., Said agencies are doing pretty well and getting the shot is a sign of employee readiness.

If someone is unwilling to do what is necessary to protect their own health and that of their unit, it calls into question their ability to do the job effectively, Crow said in an interview.

President Joe Biden has issued several warrants to increase the vaccination rate in the United States affecting federal employees, contractors and healthcare workers. The White House has credited these mandates with increasing vaccination rates and reducing deaths from a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 people in the United States and 5 million people worldwide.

Federal regulators and independent health experts have certified that the available vaccines are safe. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that from April to July, unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Mandates to be vaccinated have met significant resistance, especially given an already tight market for companies looking to hire workers. Some first responders have resisted vaccination warrants, as have employee unions, arguing that the warrants infringe on personal freedom.

The Biden administration classified the information it provided to the intelligence committee on each of the country’s 18 intelligence agencies, said Stewart, who generally noted that agencies more closely affiliated with the military tended to report lower vaccination rates.

Several large agencies with large military components have all refused to provide their immunization rates at the request of the Associated Press, including the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The NGA, which produces intelligence from satellites and drones, said in a statement it is working to ensure all members of the workforce understand the process and documentation required before the deadline.

Stewart, a former Air Force pilot, was vaccinated but said he opposed the warrants as intrusive and counterproductive.

If you say you have to do this and we will not consider any exceptions to that, this is where you get people to hang on to it, he said.

Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican from Illinois, echoed Stewart’s concerns at a hearing last week and told agency executives that the issue of unvaccinated employees affects us all and us around the world. .

Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that he supports the vaccination requirement for federal employees. We must use all the tools at our disposal to save lives and protect mission readiness, Warner said.

Federal employees who are not vaccinated or who did not receive an exemption by November 22 could face a suspension of 14 days or less, followed by possible termination. The General Services Administration has advised agencies that the unique operational needs of agencies and the circumstances affecting a particular employee may warrant a deviation from these guidelines if necessary.

Steve Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies, said the vaccine’s mandate is still relatively new and he expects the numbers to change before administrations close. .

Morrison said that because intelligence agencies typically work with unvaccinated employees, they will need to be flexible around margins without compromising core strategy and goals.

Taking control of this pandemic in the United States requires achieving a much higher level of immunization coverage, Morrison said. It is a matter of national security.

