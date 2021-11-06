Siberian snow cover is a factor a researcher is monitoring for the US and Michigan winter index





As we begin to think about the winter weather, one factor being watched is the early snow cover over another part of the globe. Researchers have found that heavy snowfall over Eurasia in October can influence the winter of the eastern United States, including Michigan.

The researchers found that a lot of snow over Siberia and East Asia in October would cause a large drop of cold air to form over that region. At some point in the winter, this large drop of cold can move, cross the polar region, and head towards the eastern United States.

Dr Judah Cohen, Ph.D. The meteorologist from AER, a Verisk company, says his research shows that heavy and early snow can also influence the strength of the polar vortex. The polar vortex can then influence our winter climate.

For quick relief, the snowpack over Eurasia in October was just slightly above average as Cohen tracked October snow from 1979. Cohen did not feel the snow level in October will be a big factor in a harsh winter.

Rutgers University also tracks the amount of snow that fell on the globe in October.

Snowfall in October (Source: Rutgers University)

The deviation of October snowfall from normal shows some areas with snow and others without snow, resulting in slightly above average snowfall. (Source: Rutgers University)

Cohen says heavy snowfall in October over Eurasia is weakening the polar vortex. Remember, the relationship between the polar vortex and the Michigan winter is probably the opposite of what you think. When the polar vortex is weak, cold air can drift south of the polar region. When the polar vortex is strong and circulating rapidly, it bottlenecks the cold air of the polar region.

With October snowfall being light in recent years and slightly above the long-term average, Cohen doesn’t think it will be a big factor for a harsh winter.

The National Weather Service also released its forecast for December through March, and they are calling for warmer-than-normal temperatures in Michigan and the eastern United States.

Using one of the reasons for a harsh winter, the check mark goes in the column not a big factor.

If you are not a big winter lover, this is also the first tick of the winter of your dreams.

