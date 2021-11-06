UK approves world’s first COVID-19 pill from Merck





UK approval of molnupiravir precedes US decision UK and NHS confirm timely deployment plan UK secured less than 500,000 courses last month UK plans to offer drug to high-risk patients

November 4 (Reuters) – On Thursday, the UK approved the world’s first potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral drug developed jointly by US-based Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. in the fight against infectious diseases.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has recommended the use of molnupiravir in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and one or more risk factors for developing serious conditions such as obesity, advanced diabetes and heart disease.

Citing clinical data, regulatory authorities said the administration would be administered as soon as possible within five days of symptoms appearing after a positive result of the COVID-19 test.

Greenlight is the first oral antiviral drug for COVID-19 and the first treatment for COVID-19 to be widely administered in the community. A US advisory group will meet on November 30 to review the drug’s safety and efficacy data and vote on whether to approve molnupiravir. read more

The pill, which will be branded as Lagevrio in the UK, is designed to introduce an error in the genetic code of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and is taken twice a day for 5 days.

A class of drugs such as molnupiravir has been associated with birth defects in animal studies. Merck, also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, says molnupiravir is safe in animal testing, but data are yet to be released.

Treatments to tackle the pandemic that have claimed the lives of more than 5.2 million people worldwide have so far focused primarily on vaccines. Other options, including the GILD.O infusion antiviral drug remdesivir and the generic steroid dexamethasone, are usually only given after the patient is hospitalized.

Merck’s molnupiravir has been closely monitored since last month data showed that administration at an early stage of the disease could cut the risk of death or hospitalization in half in those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19. read more

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, said the drug will be given to patients at high risk of complications as the UK enters one of the toughest winters.

He added that widespread rollouts would follow if clinically cost-effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

UK Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup told Parliament: “We are currently working across the government and the NHS to urgently deliver this treatment to patients early, through national studies. Therefore, we are I can gather more data about how I’m working.”

pressure

The UK’s swift approval, which was also the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, comes as it struggles to tame the surge in infections.

According to the latest 7-day average, the UK has around 40,000 COVID-19 cases every day. This is second only to the U.S., which has five times the population, about 74,000 per day, and has sparked criticism of the government’s decision to waive most pandemic-related restrictions.

Data released on Wednesday night showed that the UK’s COVID-19 prevalence reached a record high last month, driving many child cases and a surge in the southwest of the UK. read more

There is growing pressure on governments to implement a “Plan B” to protect the NHS from unsustainable demands like mandatory masks, passing vaccines and working from home orders.

An COVID-19 treatment called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP can be seen in a photo of an undated handout released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on May 17, 2021. Reuters via Merck & Co Inc/Handout

read more

Many other large economies, including Germany, France and Israel, have either maintained basic COVID-19 measures, such as mandatory masks, or reintroduced them in response to growing cases.

The UK government says the focus is on administering vaccine boosters and preventing children between the ages of 12 and 15.

“Without compromising quality, safety or efficacy, the public can trust that MHRA has performed a robust and thorough evaluation of the data (for molnupiravir),” MHRA’s Director General June Raine said in a statement.

Last month, Britain and Merck agreed to secure a 480,000 course Molnupiravir.

Independent pharmaceutical physician Professor Penny Ward welcomed the approval, but the NHS should outline its plans for a launch and warns that supply is likely to be tight given strong global demand.

She said, “Javid’s comment today suggests that because the original study included unvaccinated adults, it could be used in clinical trials presumably to investigate the effectiveness of vaccinated patients with breakthrough infections,” she said. she said.

She said the nearly half-a-million course wouldn’t last very long, given the current daily rate of over 40,000 cases, if offered to everyone who was ill.

therapeutic race

In a separate statement, Merck said it expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by the end of this year, with at least 20 million courses expected to be manufactured by 2022.

Shares of the US-based pharmaceutical company rose 2.1% to close at $90.54 on Thursday.

Pfizer (PFE.N) and Roche (ROG.S) are also competing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral drug for COVID-19.

Merck and Pfizer are studying their drug in late-stage trials to prevent coronavirus infection.

Virus sequencing analysis performed to date has shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the more contagious delta, which is responsible for the recent surge in hospitalizations and deaths worldwide, Merck said. I did.

While it’s not yet clear when Merck will launch the drug in the UK, Merck said it is committed to providing timely access to its drugs worldwide through a tiered pricing plan that matches the country’s ability to pay.

Merck has licensed the drug to a generic pharmaceutical company for supply in low-income countries.

Antibody cocktails, such as Regeneron (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), are also approved for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients but must be administered intravenously.

Reports of Pushkala Aripaka of Bengaluru and Josephine Mason of London; Additional Reports by Kate Holton Edited by Anil Silva and Mark Porter

