



A 2-month-old baby handed over to US troops over a fence at Kabul airport amid President Biden’s chaotic evacuation in August is missing, according to a report.

The US government has admitted it was trying to resolve the disappearance of infant Sohail Ahmadi, with the State Department telling Reuters it was working “to explore all avenues to locate the child.”

The baby’s father, former U.S. Embassy guard Mirza Ali Ahmadi, his wife Suraya, and the couple’s other four children entered Kabul airport shortly after the transfer, but could not find Sohail.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi does not speak English, the newswire reports, and through a translator, he was first told that the child may have been in a separate part of the Kabul airport or that he may have been separately evacuated to Qatar.

The rest of the family were eventually airlifted to Qatar and then to Fort Bliss, Texas.

Ahmadi said he saw other parents hand over their babies to US troops over the fence on August 19 shortly after the Taliban invaded the Afghan capital, sending a crush of civilians towards US military planes.

Many children were handed over to the fence on August 19 shortly after the Taliban invaded the Afghan capital.Omar Haidari via REUTERS

The other babies were reportedly returned to their parents.

Kabul Airport was the last part of U.S.-controlled territory before Biden’s August 31 withdrawal deadline and was the site of an August 26 bombing by suspected terrorists from the Islamic State which killed 13 American soldiers and more than 150 Afghans at a checkpoint.

Images of children passing over the airport fence were widely disseminated during the dramatic final days of the 20 Years War.

Baby Sohail Ahmadi was around 2 months old when he was separated from his parents. Ahmadi family via REUTERS The other children handed over to the airport have reportedly been returned to their parents. Ahmadi family via REUTERS

One of the troops who died in the airport bombing, US Navy Nicole Gee, 23, posted on Instagram a photo of her caring for an Afghan baby on August 20, with the caption “I love my job”.

The missing child is the latest scourge of the American withdrawal. The Pentagon admitted in September that a drone strike on August 29, which it said killed ISIS bombers, in fact wiped out 10 Afghan civilians, including a long-time employee of a military-oriented organization. American nonprofit and up to seven children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/05/baby-handed-to-us-troops-over-kabul-airport-fence-is-missing-report/

