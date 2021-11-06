Send US troops, weapons to Ukraine, top Republicans tell Biden





Republican representatives from WASHINGTON, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner, are urging US President Joe Biden to further arm Ukraine and deploy a US military presence in the Black Sea to warn of a new threat of invasion by Russian forces.

With the recent rally of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border, we urge your administration to take immediate and swift action to provide Ukraine support in the form of intelligence and weapons, Rogers of Alabama said on Friday. and Turner, from Ohio. letter to Biden, which was obtained by Defense News. Rogers and Turner are the principal members, respectively, of the House Armed Services Committee and the Strategic Forces Subcommittee.

We also urge your administration to deploy a US military presence in the Black Sea to deter a Russian invasion, the letter said, adding that the Bidens administration cannot ignore Russia’s continued threat to international law and the territorial sovereignty of the United States. Ukraine.

Further, we urge you to immediately consider an appropriate US military presence and posture in the region and initiate appropriate intelligence-sharing activities between the US and Ukraine to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The call comes as Ukraine’s defense ministry said Wednesday there were 90,000 Russian troops near the border and in rebel-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine. Satellite images also showed an accumulation of armored units, tanks and self-propelled artillery.

Russia has periodically deployed and formed troops to maintain tensions in the region and exert political pressure on neighboring countries, the ministry said.

Ukraine and Romania told Congress last week that Western allies should step up their military presence in the Black Sea to counter Russia’s militarization of the region. Ukraine has said it wants Washington’s support for a NATO force on the Black Sea similar to its force on the Baltic Sea, which has multinational battalion-sized battle groups.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signs guestbook after bilateral meetings with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca in Bucharest, Romania, October 20, 2021 (Chad J. McNeeley / DoD)

Russia supported a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that erupted shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and claimed more than 14,000 lives. Russia has repeatedly denied any presence of its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Several Republican lawmakers, including senior Senate Armed Services Committee member Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Posted on social media lamenting the new troop mass and suggesting the Biden administration bill.

Rogers and Turner noted that Russia has stepped up its aggressive behavior and rhetoric, touting both its own military modernization and criticism of Ukraine’s ambitions to join NATO.

While Russia’s intentions are uncertain, the presence of Russia’s elite 1st Guard Tank Army lends credibility to concerns that Russia is planning additional incursions into Ukrainian territory, write Rogers and Turner.

They note that since the Biden administration committed $ 60 million in military aid last summer, Russia’s military activity has increased. They called on the administration to increase deadly aid to Ukraine to deter and repel a new Russian incursion.

Last month, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited NATO ally Romania and alliance candidates Ukraine and Georgia as part of a tour reassure the allies and urge them to cooperate on the Black Sea. During the trip, which ended at NATO headquarters in Brussels, neither Austin nor NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg unveiled plans for increased forces on the Black Sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Gould is the Congressional and Industry reporter at Defense News, covering defense budget and policy issues on Capitol Hill as well as industry news.

