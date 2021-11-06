A solar flare triggering the aurora in the UK sky tonight – where can I see the exhibit?





Meteorological experts say an aurora show could hit Britain tonight after a huge ‘cannibal’ solar flare. Here’s how to find beautiful aurora borealis.

Northern lights seen over the Bellhaven Bridge in Dunbar, Scotland overnight

Experts predict that the northern lights will be visible across the UK tonight, thanks to a new solar flare.

Wednesday night’s Northern Lights show was seen in many parts of southern England due to a phenomenon called coronal mass ejection caused by magnetic fields and huge masses of gas emitted by the sun.

The flare collides with the Earth, creating a massive geomagnetic storm.

I think more flares are going on, with the light show going on through tonight.

“As predicted by the Met Office Space Weather Operations Center, there was a coronal mass ejection that collided with Earth yesterday,” said Krista Hammond of the Met Office.

The resulting powerful geomagnetic storm meant that the northern lights could be seen over large areas of England last night.

We have reports of aurora being seen in parts of central England as well, possibly when a storm of this magnitude affects Earth.

The light is caused by the arrival of huge solar flares, which in turn trigger geomagnetic storms (

The light is caused by the arrival of huge solar flares, which in turn trigger geomagnetic storms

This means there is a chance of additional aurora sightings overnight, even if there is a spell of uneven clouds over Scotland that could limit visibility in some areas.

The coronal mass ejection is thought to have left the Sun on Tuesday morning and reached Earth the following evening.

Where can I see the Northern Lights tonight?

Unlike previous opportunities to see the Northern Lights, this week’s display can be seen further south and the folks in Devon thought they had a chance to spot the Northern Lights tonight.

As always, the farther north you will have your best chances, with the Lake District, Scotland, the Midlands, Norfolk and North Wales likely to be the safest places.

It is understood that more space weather events are expected over the next four years, until around 2025.

“An increase in this activity is expected as part of this cycle, and we can expect an increase in the number of cosmic weather events as we move to the next solar maximum,” Hammon said.

Tips for seeing the lights

You need clear nights with as few clouds as possible and stay away from light pollution as much as possible.

When locating, look at the northern horizon and remember that magnetic activity can affect GPS sources.

Huge solar flares are a potentially disruptive problem with strong magnetic fields. “Intermittent GNSS (GPS) satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems may occur, and HF radio may be intermittent,” the Meteorological Administration forecaster said.

The storm is considered a ‘cannibal’ because it moved so quickly that it caught and absorbed other solar flares.

