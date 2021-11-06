US has big, new plans to get CO2 out of the air





Despite the efforts of delegates to this month’s climate summit in Glasgow, the world is still heading towards potentially catastrophic levels of global warming. Today, some countries and companies are turning to new technologies to extract carbon from the air.

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a bold new plan to make these technologies, called carbon dioxide removal technologies (CDRs), cost effective and scalable with the launch of a new Carbon initiative. Negative Shot. Through this initiative, the agency seeks to dramatically reduce the cost of CDR this decade to less than $ 100 per tonne so that it can be deployed on a scale large enough to remove gigatons, or billions of tonnes, of dioxide. of carbon from the atmosphere.

It’s a hell of a CO2 pollution. Sequestering a gigaton of carbon dioxide would be equivalent to removing pollution from about 250 million vehicles from the entire U.S. light vehicle fleet in one year, according to the DOE. With CDR technologies still at a fairly early stage of development, there are significant hurdles to overcome before the DOE can do so.

CDR is a suite of strategies to reduce CO2 to prevent it from trapping heat in the atmosphere. Nature can do a part of this for us, trees and plants extract CO2 from the air. There is also direct air capture technology that mimics this process using carbon suction machines, but it has yet to be deployed on a large scale.

To sufficiently reduce heat-trapping pollution, the United States is likely to need large-scale direct air capture plants. The largest direct air capture plant was commissioned in Iceland earlier this year and is only capable of extracting 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. This is roughly equivalent to the emissions of 790 passenger vehicles in one year. To date, there are only 19 direct air capture plants in the world, according to the International Energy Agency, and they only have the capacity to capture a tiny fraction of DOE targets. .

Cost is one of the main reasons the technology hasn’t advanced further. Companies like Microsoft pay around $ 600 for every ton of CO2 captured by the Icelandic plant. The company pumped out the equivalent of 11,164,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in its fiscal year 2020. At $ 600 a tonne, Microsoft would have to pay nearly $ 6.7 billion to remove just one year of its pollution.

But the cost is not the only challenge. Direct air collection systems trap CO2 using filters or chemical solutions. To release the trapped CO2 so that it can be stored safely, the filter or chemical solution must be heated to very high temperatures between 100 and 900 degrees Celsius. It takes a lot of energy. In a catch-22, machines that extract carbon from the air could end up using up to a quarter of the world’s energy supply by 2100, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Nature Communications. If that energy comes from burning fossil fuels, it could be contributing to the problem it is trying to solve. (And it’s still technically difficult to use pure renewable energy to achieve the extremely high temperatures required for the direct air capture chemical solution method.) That’s probably why the DOE says in its announcement to ‘Today he wants to ensure that the emissions created during the execution and construction of the removal technology are taken into account.

Finally, the DOE aims to secure CO2 storage sites where it can be monitored for at least 100 years. It should ideally remain in confinement much longer to prevent humanity from sinking deeper into the climate crisis. At the Icelandic plant, the CO2 is pumped underground, where the companies behind the project say it can be stored in rock formations for thousands of years. Volcanically active Iceland has a relatively young and porous basalt rock, ideal for this type of storage.

The United States will not only need to find equally suitable locations, it will also need to transport them there via new pipelines. The Biden administration’s infrastructure bill that is nearing a final vote includes billions of dollars for new pipelines and $ 3.5 billion for four direct air capture centers. Some environmental groups are already worried about pipeline ruptures, such as the one that sickened residents of a small, predominantly black community in Mississippi last year. At high concentrations, carbon dioxide is a dangerous asphyxiant.

Despite all of these challenges, leading climate scientists working with the United Nations have included eliminating carbon in the roadmaps to limit the climate crisis to somewhat manageable levels. This has drawn criticism from some progressive activists who see carbon elimination as a distraction from the shift from fossil fuels to renewables. And even pundits who are optimistic about the future of technology warn that this is a side dish, not the main course of any climate change plan.

At best, it’s a supplement that can help us reduce climate change, David Morrow, research director at American University’s Institute for Carbon Removal Law and Policy, told The Verge in September when the Icelandic plant has been put into operation. But it cannot replace reducing emissions.

The United States, the second largest CO2 polluter in the world, still needs to focus primarily on finding alternatives to fossil fuels so that it can prevent greenhouse gas emissions in the first place.

