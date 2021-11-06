Genes from South Asia Associated with Higher Covid Risk: British Study





Researchers in the UK report that three in five South Asians carry a gene associated with doubling the risk of severe Covid-19 respiratory failure.

A study by researchers at the University of Oxford found that high-risk genes such as leucine zipper transcription factor 1, or LZTFL1, could possibly interfere with the cells surrounding the airways and lungs from responding properly to the virus. The researchers also said that genetic signaling doubled the risk of dying from COVID-19 in adults under 65.

But, importantly, because it doesn’t affect the immune system, researchers said they expect people carrying this version of the gene to respond normally to the vaccine, a study published on Thursday.

Although genetics cannot be changed, our results show that people with higher risk genes are particularly likely to benefit from vaccination. Because genetic signals affect the lungs rather than the immune system, this means that the increased risk must be offset by vaccines, says James Davies, who led the joint study, associate professor of genomics at Radcliffe School of Medicine, Oxford.

A study published in Nature Genetics (Identification of LZTFL1 as a candidate effector gene at a COVID-19 risk locus: Hughes et al) is a genome-wide association study that aims to identify candidate genes predisposed to severe Covid-19 ( GWAS). It can cause multiple organ failure, including through the release of cytokines.

A major finding of GWAS is that 60% of South Asian descent carry a high-risk genetic signal, compared to 15% of European descent. According to the press release, this partially explains the excess deaths seen in some UK communities and the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian subcontinent.

The study also found that only 2% of people of African-Caribbean descent had a higher risk genetic signal. This means that this genetic factor does not fully explain the higher mortality rates reported in black and minority communities.

Davies emphasized that socioeconomic factors may also be important in explaining why some communities have been particularly badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The genetic factor we found explains why some people get very seriously ill after being infected with the coronavirus. Shows how the lungs respond to infection is important. This is important, he said, because most treatments focus on changing the way the immune system responds to the virus.

Jim Hughes, professor of gene regulation, who led the joint study, said: This has proven to be difficult to resolve because previously identified genetic signals affect the dark matter of the genome. We found that the increased risk was not due to differences in the genes encoding the proteins, but to differences in the DNA that makes the switches that turn them on. It is much more difficult to detect genes affected by this kind of indirect switch effect.

