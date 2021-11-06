Bharat Biotech’s approval of Covaxin sought in US for children under 18





Pfizer’s shot is the only one approved in the United States for children under 18 (File)

Washington:

The American company Ocugen announced on Friday that it had asked the authorities for an emergency use authorization for the Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine, which was developed in India, for children aged 2 to 18.

Ocugen’s data, collected from clinical trials conducted outside the United States with only a small group of children, may not be enough for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to accede to the request.

Covaxin, developed in India by Ocugen’s partner Bharat Biotech, gained emergency approval from the World Health Organization on Wednesday and has already been cleared for use in 17 countries.

Tens of millions of doses have been administered to adults outside of the United States, including India.

The vaccination uses inactivated virus technology, common in other childhood vaccines, including polio vaccines.

The request for approval is based on the results of a study involving 526 children aged 2 to 18 who received two doses of Covaxin 28 days apart.

The results were compared with those of a group of 25,800 adults in India, which suggested “similar protection in children aged 2 to 18 years, to that shown in adults over 18,” said the company.

Ocugen co-founder Shankar Musunuri in a press release called the move “an important step towards our hope of making our vaccine candidate available here.”

In the clinical trial involving 526 children, no serious adverse events or hospitalizations were observed, but the study sample size may not be large enough to detect rare side effects.

The FDA has asked Pfizer and Moderna, whose Covid-19 vaccines have already been cleared in the United States, to conduct trials with thousands of children to get a better idea of ​​side effects.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one approved in the United States for children under 18, and health officials paved the way this week for children 5 to 11 to receive the vaccine.

