The Iraqi army still dependent on the United States and the coalition army in the fight against ISIS (watchdog)





Iraqi forces remain unable to operate without U.S. support while Iranian-backed militias that have targeted coalition forces are on a strategic hiatus, according to a report released by the Chief Inspector General of Operation Inherent Resolve. Meanwhile, ISIS remains entrenched as a low-level insurgency as the US military ends its combat role in Iraq by December 31 of this year.

Released to the public on Thursday, Lead IG’s 27th Quarterly Report on the OIR notes that although ISIS activity is down significantly from the same period last year, Iraqi security forces are showing signs of ” poor operational security, lack of reliable information on operations and complacency. This lack of planning and operational control, in turn, leads to large-scale Iraqi security operations being planned in advance.

In conducting operations, the ISF systematically requested Coalition support for air strikes, leading the report to determine that partner Iraqi forces remain dependent on Coalition support.

According to the report, dependence on the United States and concession support is not limited to ISF. Combined Joint Task Force-RIO partner forces across the region continue to rely on U.S.-led coalition support for intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance, intelligence integration and air strikes.

In Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces can only independently collect human intelligence while relying on coalition assistance for all other intelligence activities. Despite these limitations, the report notes that coalition partner forces across the region are making progress in their fight against ISIS.

ISIS attacks in Iraq decreased by around 20% 230 to 182 compared to the same quarter in 2020. In Syria, ISIS attacks were reduced by 86%, from 132 attacks reported in the same quarter last year at 19.

The IG report states that although there has been no noticeable change in ISIS’s cohesion, objectives or recovery strategy, the group’s capabilities have been degraded to carry out insurgent attacks and terrorists in isolation and cannot maintain coherent military operations.

According to the report, ISIS’s overall strategy remains one of ambitious resurgence. Rather than engaging in large-scale attacks, ISIS seeks to maintain its notoriety among the population while rebuilding its influence among the Iraqi people and re-establishing itself as a government organization in the region.

In addition to ISIS’s reduced operational capacity, the report also noted that the activity of militias supported and aligned by Iran has also shown a reduction, although Iran continues to supply these militias with weapons. and financial support.

The Defense Intelligence Agency, whose assessments and analyzes were included in the IG’s comprehensive report, said Iranian-backed militias were responsible for near-daily rocket and UAV attacks during the first week of July.

However, the report notes that following the July agreement between the United States and the Iraqi government to end the American combat role at the end of 2021, the Iranian-backed militias engaged in a notable pause in the attack by coalition forces in the country. According to the DIA, this is a deliberate cessation of activity to avoid disrupting the transition of US forces to a non-combat role.

While the DIA has deemed the decline in attacks on US and coalition forces by Iranian-backed militias a deliberate pause, seeking to facilitate a US exit from Iraq, the Iraqi leadership’s apparent dissatisfaction with l Iranian influence within the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces is also a factor.

Following the rapid seizure by the groups of large swathes of Iraq from 2014, the PMF played a leading role in quashing the attempted caliphate in places like Mosul. The largely Shiite PMF enjoyed significant support from Iranian Shiites. According to the report, Iraqi political and religious figures such as Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and Muqtada al-Sadr have expressed frustration with Iranian influence in the PMF, which are also considered part of the state of Iraqi security. As a result, last year four PMF brigades supported by Iran were administratively separated.

While the US combat mission in Iraq is expected to end in late 2021 and the report notes that partner forces depend on US and coalition support in many areas, ISIS’s regional threat is significantly reduced. . However, the report’s authors warned that these gains were tenuous and that in the future, consolidating them through sustained pressure is essential to prevent the resurgence of the groups.

James R. Webb is a rapid response reporter for Military Times. He served as an infantryman in the US Navy in Iraq. In addition, he worked as a legislative assistant in the US Senate and as an integrated photographer in Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/11/05/iraqi-military-still-dependent-on-us-coalition-military-support-in-isis-fight-watchdog/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

