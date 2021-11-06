Proposed oilfield Cambo is controversial in the UK





LONDON A once inconspicuous subsea patch in the deep sea northwest of the Scottish Shetland Islands has become an important test case for the British government, environmental groups and the oil industry.

Energy companies say they have valuable oil and gas to extract on-site but need government approval. Environmental activists want the project to be halted, and the UK’s role as host of a major UN climate conference in Glasgow this month is an opportunity to confront the government for continued support for the oil and gas industry.

The government has so far remained silent.

Offshore oil drilling projects like these are routinely approved in the UK. Over the past half century, oil platforms have become regular sites in the North Sea, creating revenue, jobs and energy independence for the UK.

The project, called Cambo, came into the spotlight in June when a company called Siccar Point Energy submitted a request for approval to the government. One of the company’s main backers is Wall Street fund management mogul Blackstone. Siccar Point owns 70% of Cambo and Royal Dutch Shell owns the rest.

Environmental groups such as Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth say it will be inconsistent for the UK to claim leadership on climate issues as it approves new oil fields. They launched campaigns that included protests like sending kayaks near ships in Norway that they think are about to start working on the project.

High-ranking government officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, did not reach out, but tried to portray the approval process as a regulatory issue going through the Oil and Gas Authority. But ultimately it has the potential to be a political decision.

In just a few months, Cambo has become a pioneer in the oil industry and climate activists. Both groups say refusal to do so would mean death to the oil industry in the UK and possibly other countries.

Mike Tholen, director of sustainability at the industry group Oil and Gas UK, said rejecting Cambo meant he wasn’t really serious about the UK’s energy policy.

For Caroline Rance, an activist for Friends of the Earth Scotland, Cambo is a stark example of climate hypocrisy in the UK, she said in a phone interview near the COP26 meeting. This is why Cambo has become such a big and iconic fight.

Here are more details about this project and what the decision whether to approve or not means.

What is Cambo?

Cambo is an oil field discovered in 2002 in the North Sea region, and in recent years the largest oil field in British waters has been discovered. The field holds about 800 million barrels and Siccar Point says it will supply 170 million barrels of oil and natural gas over 25 years.

Cambo (the name obviously means a town in Northumberland, Siccar Point said) would not have been developed to date because of the harsh weather in the area and the cost of deep-sea drilling. The area is over 3,000 feet deep.

What is the economic impact?

If approved, Siccar Point says it will invest around $2.6 billion in the project over the next five years, creating 1,000 jobs in the UK. The company says it has already invested about $190 million since it acquired the rights to the sector in 2017.

Environmentalists are skeptical that much of the construction of oil fields is likely to take place in other countries.

Will Cambo Cause Environmental Damage?

Yes. Siccar Point says the project will release 134,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere per year. This accounts for less than 1% of all emissions from oil and gas production in the UK, the company said.

However, these figures do not include the much larger emissions generated by burning oil and gas, a point emphasized by organizations such as Greenpeace UK.

What will happen if I reject Cambo?

The argument in favor of a development like Cambo is that since the UK still needs oil and gas, it makes more sense to produce these fuels in the North Sea to create jobs and support the local economy than to import them. The UK has also launched a program to reduce significant emissions from its oil and gas operations. Imported oil and gas are not subject to this regulation.

Environmentalists, on the other hand, say, if it weren’t for Cambo, they could have won the fight to stop global warming in the future.

We want to change the law to prevent new applications from coming in the future and to move towards the phase-out of oil and gas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/05/business/cambo-scotland-uk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos