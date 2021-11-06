Russia win decisive doubles match against USA to advance to Billie Jean King Cup final





PRAGUE – Russia won the decisive doubles match on Friday to beat the United States 2-1 to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final.

Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova beat American pair Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3 after the teams split from both singles matches in their semi-final.

Russia reached its first final since 2015 in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.

“We feel amazing,” Kudermetova said.

The Russians are looking for their fifth title.

The Russians face Switzerland in Saturday’s final at the O2 Arena in Prague. The Swiss reached their first final since placing second in 1998, winning both singles matches in straight sets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia.

The United States are the most successful nation in the competition with 18 trophies, but Russia took a 1-0 lead when Samsonova rallied in a set to beat Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-4, 6 -3.

Samsonova beat Stephens in Game 5 of the final set and again in Game 9, converting her second match point when Stephens’ backhand passed through.

Samsonova, who also beat Stephens at Wimbledon this year, was making her singles debut for Russia and said she was “a little nervous”.

“But I was very happy with this opportunity, I am so happy with the way it ended,” she said.

For Stephens, it was his first loss in the competition since the 2017 final, ending a five-game winning streak.

“It’s a little disappointing, but overall I didn’t play badly and made him play better to fight,” said Stephens.

Danielle Collins tied the semi-final with a relentless 6-7 (9), 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The American touched her 50th winner to convert her first match point after 2 hours and 42 minutes.

“I tried to be as tough as possible and tried to find the way,” Collins said.

Collins recovered from two failures in the first set before the Russian saved a set point in the tiebreaker to take the lead.

In the second set, the two traded early breaks and maintained their serve until Collins dominated the tie-break.

Collins also beat Pavlyuchenkova in their only previous encounter in the 2019 Australian Open quarterfinal.

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic took the victory for Switzerland, delivering the second point by beating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Bencic said. “I don’t think we were really expecting it.”

Switzerland advanced to the semi-finals of Group D, considered the toughest of the tournament, beating both the Czech Republic and Germany.

“We are so happy to be in the final,” said Bencic. “We can’t believe it yet.”

Jil Teichmann put Switzerland 1-0 by beating Storm Sanders 6-0, 6-3, closing the game with his seventh ace.

“I played really well, I tried my shots, I played aggressively and I’m very happy with my game,” said Teichmann.

The 12 teams in the tournament have been split into four groups of three in a new competition format. Only the group winners qualified for the semi-finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/32560103/russia-wins-decisive-doubles-match-vs-us-advances-billie-jean-king-cup-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos