UK discusses long-term gas supply negotiations with Qatar amid energy crisis





According to the report, the British government approached Qatar and asked if the Gulf country could be a last resort due to gas shortages in Europe.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that ministers held talks with South Korea, the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, to secure a stable gas supply if global supplies tighten.

It added that Qatar has rerouted four large tankers to the UK in the past two weeks. The decision is said to have been made after Boris Johnson sought help from Qatar’s King Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Altani.

Qatari people have expressed their willingness to agree to a long-term supply agreement to supply the UK with gas in an emergency, a British government official told the newspaper.

However, Downing Street argued that the UK did not request or secure additional shipments from the Qatari government because the UK claimed that its energy supply was stable during the winter.

Energy prices have surged in recent months due to a surge in demand and a global gas supply shortage caused in part as Russia limited gas exports to Western Europe.

The FT also reported that Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng met with Qatari leaders this month to discuss ways to improve Britain’s energy security.

A government spokesperson told the newspaper that ministers held regular discussions with key energy partners around the world ahead of winter.

In October, a representative from Scottish Power warned that at least 20 UK suppliers could go bankrupt next month as the crisis presents a real risk that only five or six energy companies can survive.

On Wednesday, CNG Energy became the latest UK energy supplier to go bankrupt, bringing the total number of company failures since early September to 19.

UK energy regulator Ofgem said it would consider changing the price cap on its bill to prevent more suppliers from going out of business.

Regulators said last week that the unprecedented rise in energy prices this year has changed perceptions of risk and uncertainty in the market.

To protect the interests of consumers, we must ensure that our regulatory framework, including price caps, fully reflects the costs, risks and uncertainties faced by the suppliers we regulate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/energy-crisis-qatar-gas-supplies-b1952679.html

