Florida averages 1,581 COVID cases per day as US announces vaccine mandate for businesses





ORLANDO, Florida. The United States on Thursday announced a broad COVID-19 vaccination mandate that will require workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4 or get tested for the virus if they work at a company of more than 100 employees.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration order is accompanied by an order from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which will require health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully immunized.

While I would much have preferred the requirements not to become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to be able to exit this pandemic for good, President Joe Biden said in a statement.

In response, Governor Ron DeSantis formally announced that Florida would bring a court challenge to the OSHA order. The governor said the lawsuit would be filed Friday after the rule was released. He added that the state would also file a motion to stay the order while it is argued in the 11th Circuit Court.

A judge also sided with DeSantis on Friday, dismissing a challenge filed by school boards against a Florida Department of Health rule preventing mask warrants for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for children aged 5 to 11, marking the first opportunity for children under 12 to be vaccinated against the virus. It is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for the age group.

Once the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for the age group, Orange County public schools have announced several vaccination events for students and families over the next week.

Orange County officials also said the vaccines would be available for the age group at pharmacies, supermarkets and pediatricians’ offices.

Moderna also announced this week that it has been informed by the United States Food and Drug Administration that a decision will be delayed on its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17 as regulators continue to study the rare risk of heart inflammation. The company also said it will delay filing its emergency use authorization application for a lower dose of its vaccine for children aged 6 to 11.

Dr Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health, said Orange County has partnered with third-party vendor Health Hero, which will allow the state to pay for all COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in county schools. .

Different vendors will receive different vaccines on different dates, Pino said. The health service of the vaccination clinic is receiving 5,000 doses and this should be activated (8 or 9 November). We already have the … syringes, gloves and everything that goes with them.

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 data reported by the state on November 5.

Case

The Florida Department of Health reported 11,069 new cases in the past week on Friday, bringing the state total to 3,657,775 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020. That represents an average of 1,581 new infections reported per day.

Even though the Florida DOH released numbers once a week, the state still reports daily infections to the CDC. Below is the daily CDC issue, which is 24 hours late.

Deaths

Florida reported 39 new virus-related deaths on Friday over the past week, but the cumulative death toll of 60,334 actually shows there have been 664 new deaths added to the state’s total. The state has not provided any information as to the date of these deaths.

The state stopped reporting the number of non-residents who died in Florida with its new weekly reporting method.

Hospitalizations

The State Agency for Health Care Administration has removed its current database of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the state no longer reports the number of patients hospitalized with the virus. However, Florida is still required to report this information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the CDC continues to post this information online. The most recent hospital figures show 1,396 adult patients and 21 pediatric patients in Florida.

Positivity rate

The DOH reported that the percentage of positive coronavirus test results was 2.6%, but did not provide the number of people tested in the past week. Health officials say the rate should stay between 5% and 10% to prove that a community has a grip on the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccination

The Florida Department of Health began publishing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide. In the new weekly reports, the state combines vaccination data with COVID-19 infection numbers.

The FDOH reports that 13,997,374 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These people either received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a single dose or completed a series of two injections.

Over the past week, 56,500 new people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Central Florida Region

The state no longer provides a county-by-county breakdown of deaths or hospitalizations as of June 3. The Florida DOH also no longer provides county numbers for non-residents who have tested positive, drastically dropping the total number of cases. in some counties by more than 1,000 cases.

For example, with positive non-resident cases as of June 3, Orange County had reported a total of 143,198, but with the new state reporting method, the county has 141,941 cases in total, or a difference of 1,257 positive cases.

Below is the breakdown of new cases and new vaccination numbers in the Central Florida region between October 29 and November 4, 2021.

County Total cases as of November 4 New cases since October 29 Total people vaccinated Percentage of population aged 12+ vaccinated Brevard80.892236372.25069% Flagler14 4095673.12270% Lake54.697246230.12669% Marion56.915151207.96964% Orange228.757676% Osceola , 800232276,23182% Polk128,744332405,78966% Seminole62,334265294,67670% Summer14,6027597,39674% Volusia76,090398322,49966%

