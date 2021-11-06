US State Department urges Americans to leave Ethiopia





The US State Department on Friday urged all Americans to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, according to a security alert posted on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa.

The alert described the security situation in the country as very fluid.

According to Reuters, a group of anti-government forces threatened to enter the capital.

The State Department has also warned Americans to visit the country on its travel information website, stating: Do not travel to Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, communications disruption, crimes and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas.

The warnings come as Ethiopia sinks deeper and deeper into a crisis sparked by an ongoing war in the northern Tigray region.

The Ethiopian government declared a six-month state of emergency on Wednesday and called on residents to defend their neighborhoods if rebels arrive in the capital.

Our country faces a serious danger to its existence, its sovereignty and its unity. And we cannot dispel this danger through normal law enforcement systems and procedures, Justice Minister Gedion Timothewos said at a state press conference.

Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray region, accused the Ethiopian government and its allies of causing the suffering of the last year.

The warmongers decided to continue the war, and we entered this war because the only option we had was to destroy our enemies by force, he said.

Thursday marked the first anniversary of the deployment of troops by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Tigray in response to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray forces seizing military bases the day before. The ensuing conflict killed thousands of people, displaced several million from their homes and left 400,000 Tigrayans at risk of starvation, according to a July UN estimate.

A joint investigation by the United Nations and the Ethiopian government-created Human Rights Commission released on Wednesday found that all parties to the conflict have committed human rights violations, including torturing civilians , gang rape and arresting people on the basis of their ethnicity. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said some of the abuses could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Some of the information in this report comes from Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-state-department-urges-americans-to-leave-ethiopia/6301841.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos