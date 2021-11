Telegraph’s main headlines of the day

Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here’s a compilation of the top news we’ll cover on Saturday. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-daily briefings by email.

1. Oxford University charged with hypocrisy in donating millions of pounds Mosley

Oxford University is accused of moral failure after receiving millions of pounds in donations from the Mosley family.

The university received $6 million from a charitable trust founded by Max Mosley to house the estate he had inherited from his father, Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Fascist Union. Read the full story.

2. Protesters burn Boris Johnson dolls and set firecrackers at police

Hundreds of dissident protesters clashed with police in Parliament Square in central London on a bonfire night.

Met police confirmed that 12 people were arrested and 8 officers were injured. Protesters could be seen throwing firecrackers at the police. Read the full story.

3. The British army beat the Americans in the war game because the Americans focus on the culture war.

The Royal Marines have been able to overwhelm Americans in training because the Pentagon is so focused on culture warfare rather than actual combat, said a prominent Republican senator.

Senate Armed Services Committee member Josh Hawley denounced the U.S. Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Supreme Commander after U.S. forces surrendered to Britain in a simulation in the California desert. Read the full story.

4. Boris Johnson is poised to trigger Article 16, but will ignite it at the Cop26 summit.

Despite concerns that EU action is imminent, the government will not trigger Article 16 during the Cop26 Climate Change Summit, which ends next week.

A mechanism to see the UK try to unilaterally end part of the Brexit deal with Northern Ireland could be available as early as the end of the month, according to British sources. Read the full story.

5. Flu vaccination canceled due to nationwide shortages due to drug shortages

The Telegraph may reveal that last-minute bookings are being canceled in many parts of the country due to a lack of a flu vaccine.

Pharmacists said some products were out of stock and had to cancel appointments for weeks, combined with delayed vaccine supplies and record-high jabs intakes. Read the full story.

