8 dead and many injured at American rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival amid wave of crowds





At least eight people died and several were injured on Friday at the Astroworld music festival.

At least eight people have died and several were injured in a crash at the Astroworld music festival in Texas, southern United States, on Friday night, authorities said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the incident began around 9 p.m. when “the crowd started to compress towards the front of the stage.”

“It caused some panic and started causing injuries, people started to fall, pass out and it created further panic,” Pena said at a press conference outside NRG Park.

“We have had at least eight confirmed deaths tonight and dozens of people have been injured,” he said, adding that the cause of death can only be confirmed after medical examinations are completed.

“We transported 17 patients to hospital … 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest,” he said.

About 50,000 people were in the crowd at American rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, Pena added.

Scott was on stage when the incident happened and stopped his act several times when he saw fans in distress near the stage, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Houston Police said they are investigating the cause of the mass casualty incident and are watching video footage of the arena.

“Within minutes we suddenly had several people on the ground going through some sort of cardiac arrest,” Police Chief Larry J Satterwhite said, adding that they then met with the concert planners. and that the event was over.

Authorities later said the festival had been canceled and would not continue on Saturday.

Images of the NRG park circulating on social media showed dozens of people rushing for the gates with gate security unable to contain the flow.

Several people were seen to fall, knocking down metal detectors at the entrance to the arena, but it is not known if this incident was related to the deaths.

However, authorities said more than 300 people were injured throughout the day at the event, including those with minor scratches and bruises.

Astroworld is a music festival created by Scott and launched in 2018.

The 29-year-old rapper, who has a child with socialite celebrity Kylie Jenner, made his breakthrough in 2013 and had six Grammy nominations.

Other artists scheduled for the festival this weekend included rappers Chief Keef and 21 Savage, as well as Australian rock band Tame Impala.

During Scott’s headline on Friday night, he was joined on stage by Canadian rap superstar Drake.

