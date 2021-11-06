Tom Whitehurst wins 2021 American Multihull Championship





Photo by Gary Turman / Triple Tack Photography

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. (November 5, 2021) Tom Whitehurst (Pensacola, Florida) won the 2021 American Multihull Championship, sailed November 1-5 and hosted by the Formula Wave Class and the Corpus Christi Yacht Club. According to event co-chair Ben Wells, the Formula Wave fleet of 77 competitors was the largest US multihull championship in recent history, with sailors representing 28 states and three countries. Race organizers created four fleets for the preliminary races, which took place over the first two days of the event. After six races, the sailors were divided into gold and silver fleets for the final two days of racing. Friday at noon Whitehurst had four balls and a third place in the gold fleet, propelling him to first place and securing the Hobie Alter Trophy. Tyler Myers (Marmora, NJ) was second with Jim West (Celina, OH) completing the top three.

Tom Whitehurst | Photo by Gary Turman / Triple Tack Photography

“The competition was tough,” Whitehurst said after the end of the race. “It was a little lighter and a lot of chops [today], so it is a little difficult when it is so. Corpus is a nice place, and we knew ahead of time that the wind would be moderate to strong, and expected choppy water.

“During the series we had all kinds of conditions, from light wind to strong wind with boats rocking yesterday, and a lot of great stories,” said Becky Ashburn, assistant race director for the event. Tuesday, the first day of racing, saw a light start to the day, although moderate conditions set in. The wind had strengthened slightly on Wednesday, but a front that blew Wednesday night brought consistent sporting conditions above 15 knots on Thursday. The conditions eased again on Friday for the last day of racing, with 9 to 10 knots at the start of the day which slowly faded until the end of the race time.

“We were able to do two races before the wind started to weaken, and we didn’t feel like the race was fair anymore,” said Mark Foster, race director for the championship. “But they were eliminated in the championship series because of the five [completed] groceries.”

“The hardest part for me was the air,” Myers explains. “I’m a lot more comfortable in the heavier air on these boats so today when it got light and changeable it was a bit more difficult for me.”

“The competition was great,” Myer continued. “They are some of the best guys in the country. You can’t get a better crowd to run against and test your skills against. From the events we had out of the water to the races on the water everything was great. It is not an event that I will forget.

Tom Sinnickson (Carpinteria, CA) led the silver fleet, followed by Gustavo Pinto (Greensboro, NC) and Roger Taha (Des Moines, IA). “This regatta had a very good and very tough competition,” said Taha. “Yesterday when it was windy was the most difficult but also the most fun.”

Contestants also enjoyed the out-of-the-water festivities, from a meeting of contestants at a local craft brewery to a CCYC-hosted ice cream at the event venue, the Emerald Beach Hotel. “Thank you to everyone who came and for all the support, energy and effort that went into making this event happen here in Corpus Christi,” said Foster.

Founded in 1985, the American Multihull Championships have grown into one of the nation’s premier sailing championships, counting world champions of many classes, Olympic medalists and several national champions from the multihull ranks as past and present competitors. The Perpetual Trophy was named the Hobie Alter Trophy in 1986 in honor of Hobie Alter, Sr., and his extraordinary promotion of one-design multihull sailing and racing programs. The event is sponsored by Regatta Craft Mixers.

Vice Comodore Josh Richline, 2021 American Multihull Championship winner Tom Whitehurst and Counter Comodore Scott Meares About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

About Regatta artisanal mixers

Since 2006, Regatta has been making the classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier blender that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta has a full line of premium blenders and sodas all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most demanding customers. For news and updates, follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit www.regattacraftmixers.com

