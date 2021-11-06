UK Weather: Snow and -6 freezes next week with heavy rains and 80 mph winds promised over the weekend.





As we enter another cold winter, we can expect more icy temperatures and regular downpours.

Again this weekend, the British will face wet and windy weather with warnings of 80 mph gales.

Temperatures are expected to drop even further over the next week, with snow and sub-zero temperatures heading towards the horizon.

READ MORE: Mom Angry at Neighbor Who Has Already Lighted Up Christmas Lights

Temperatures are expected to stay in double digits this weekend, but the situation with more ice is not far off.

According to reports, mercury can drop to minus 6 degrees Celsius by mid-November, and blizzards can ensue.

The cold winter is not far away

The Weather Service has issued a yellow weather warning for northern Scotland over the weekend due to strong winds.

Dan Suri, chief meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said: “The strongest winds are expected around Scotland’s north coast, with a yellow wind warning in effect from 8pm Saturday to 5pm Sunday.

The weather will be cloudy as the rains stop as they move south out of the alert areas across Scotland and northern England.

Although there will be some showers, heavy rain is expected until early afternoon when conditions are brighter in Glasgow.

“Winds will be stronger through Saturday, with gusts reaching 40-50 mph in the afternoon and evening, becoming Saturday night. .

MyLondons’ awesome new newsletter, The 12, is packed with news, views, features and opinions from across the city.

Every day around 12pm we send you a free email with 12 stories to entertain, inform and uplift you. A perfect lunchtime read.

The MyLondon team tells the story of London for the people of London. 45 reporters cover all the news you need, from city hall to local streets.

Sign up for our 12 newsletter here and never miss a moment.

“Looking forward to next week, unstable weather conditions will continue mainly in northern England and Scotland, with occasional wet and windy weather,” the forecast said.

“It spreads slowly southward and will weaken from Tuesday to Wednesday. Weather is generally drier in the south and temperatures are higher than normal throughout the year.

According to maps from WXCharts and Netweather, snow is expected in parts of the UK by the end of November.

From noon on Monday, November 15, most parts of the country will see temperatures between 1-7 degrees Celsius, Express reported.

The UK 5-day weather forecast according to Met Office Today:

“Heavy rains in northwest Scotland moving southeast across England, occasionally with heavy rains over the western hills, but some parts of the south remain dry. Later it is windy in the north with coastal gales.”

Tonight:

“Clouds and rain are ending across the south of England. Showers are scattered across northwest Scotland and possibly Northern Ireland and northwest England. Dry elsewhere but strong winds are blowing all the way to the north.”

Sunday:

“Most of the area is dry and sunny, but there is occasional rain in northern Scotland. It is windy in the north, strong winds around the coast and windy in the highlands.”

Monday-Wednesday Outlook:

“Cold weather starts on Monday. Clouds and some rain will settle to the southeast later in most areas. Strong showers will occur to the north on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cloudy and more rain will continue in the south.”

Want to receive the latest London travel, crime or traffic news straight to your inbox? It only takes a few seconds! Click here.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/weather/uk-weather-snow-6-freeze-22087430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos