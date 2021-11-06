Hyundai to start manufacturing electric vehicles in the United States in hopes of the subsidy bill passed





The Hyundai Motor Group recently shared its intention to begin manufacturing its Genesis GV70 EV in the United States from 2022. The electrified GV70 will be produced at the Hyundai plant in Alabama and will mark the first EV made in the United States by the Korean automobile umbrella. With this move, Hyundai seeks to have a greater impact on the growing electric vehicle market in the United States and to take advantage of the subsidies offered for electric vehicles produced on American soil.

South Korean group Hyundai Motor is the global mobility umbrella over several brands that include Hyundai and Kia, as well as the new electric vehicle brand Ioniq.

Additionally, luxury brand Hyundai Genesis recently shared its intention to go all-electric by 2030, ending new combustion models in 2025. Earlier this year, the Hyundai Group shared several upcoming electric vehicles. during an investor presentation, which included an electrified version of Genesis’ current GV70 crossover. .

Last May, Hyundai announced plans to invest $ 7.4 billion in the development and manufacture of future electric vehicles in the United States by 2025. Jos Muoz, Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, said:

I am delighted to make this announcement on behalf of the Hyundai Motor Group. This investment demonstrates our deep commitment to the US market, our dealers and our customers. Hyundai will lead the future of mobility in the United States and around the world. Our efforts are proof that Hyundai will continue to strive for excellence in its current and future product line.

Along with the investment, Hyundai said it plans to closely monitor U.S. market conditions and government policy regarding the implementation of electric vehicles before finalizing its strategy to expand electric vehicle manufacturing in the states. -United.

We pointed out at the time that a lot would depend on the potential subsidies being considered for electric vehicles made in the United States under the Biden administration. As the bills make their way through Congress, Hyundai Motor Group is already taking steps to begin manufacturing in the United States in 2022.

The Ioniq 5 EV, which could soon be produced in the United States Photo: Hyundai Motor Group Hyundai will start manufacturing in the United States with the GV70 EV next year

According to a report from Business Korea, Hyundai Motor shared its decision to start manufacturing in the United States with its union during a job security committee meeting at its Asan plant in South Korea.

The company plans to begin manufacturing early next year at its US plant in Montgomery, Alabama. This plant currently manufactures several different Hyundai ICE models, as well as various combustion engines, but will now move towards manufacturing electric vehicles starting with the GV70 EV.

The ICE version of the GV70 was launched in the United States last June and saw early market success. Analysts believe this is why Hyundai Motor chose the electrified crossover as the first electric vehicle model made in the United States.

According to the report, the GV70 EV will be followed by other zero-emission models from Hyundai Motor Group, one after another. This could possibly include Kia’s upcoming Ioniq 5 and EV6, although this has not been confirmed.

While Hyundai Motor previously shared an intention to follow the U.S. market and its electric vehicle laws before making manufacturing decisions, it appears to have plunged straight in to get a jump on the pending subsidies that are currently on the way to being released. approval by Congress.

The Biden administration has already called for $ 174 billion in government spending to boost adoption of electric vehicles and wants 50% of new cars to go electric by 2030.

With its recent announcement, Hyundai looks to get ahead of the legislation with bold optimism that the Build Back Better Act subsidies will pass. Hope this is the case for the good of all.

