UK Allows Early Booking of Booster Vaccines for Vaccine Launch | world news





The UK Health Department said on Saturday that it will open reservations for boosters a month before people become eligible to receive them, accelerating dissemination ahead of a difficult winter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is relying on booster shots as his main plan to avoid lockdowns this winter with a COVID-19 vaccine instead of social distancing rules or mandatory masks, but the program has been criticized for slow start.

About 3 in 5 eligible people aged 50 and over have received a booster dose in the UK, and so far more than 9 million people in the UK overall have received a booster dose.

Over 50 and vulnerable people may receive a booster dose 6 months after the second dose. However, you can make an appointment 5 months from Monday.

Currently, people can only make an appointment 6 months after the second dose.

Health Minister Sajid Javid, who sets the policy, said: “This will accelerate the booster program, allow the NHS to vaccinate people as soon as possible and help more people stay protected against COVID-19.” said. said in England.

The Department of Health said winter will be difficult for the National Health Service (NHS) due to the increased spread of other seasonal viruses like the flu.

The UK is currently reporting an average of 40,000 new cases every day. Although vaccines have significantly reduced deaths from COVID-19, doctors are warning that pressure is mounting inside hospitals.

Johnson has so far resisted calls for a “Plan B” related to mandatory masks, passing vaccines and working from home guidelines, while Zavid said the NHS is facing “huge” pressure, but not unsustainable.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family ahead of this difficult winter, and this change to our reservation system will make it as easy as possible for people to book a booster jab,” said Javid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/uk-allows-early-booking-of-booster-shots-to-ramp-up-vaccine-rollout-101636156972252.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos