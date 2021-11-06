Infrastructure Bill Makes First Major U.S. Investment in Climate Resilience





WASHINGTON The $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill currently sent to President Bidens’ office includes the largest amount of money the United States has ever spent to prepare the nation to withstand the devastating effects of climate change.

The bill’s $ 47 billion climate resilience bill is intended to help communities prepare for the new era of extreme fires, floods, storms and droughts that scientists say are compounded by man-made climate change.

Money is the federal government’s most explicit signal yet that economic damage from a warming planet has already arrived. Its endorsement by Congress with bipartisan support reflects an implicit recognition of this fact by at least some Republicans, even though many party leaders question or still deny the established science of man-made climate change.

That’s a big deal, and well build our resilience for the next storm, drought, wildfires and hurricanes that point to a red flash code for America and the world, Biden said in a late speech. October.

But still in limbo on Capitol Hill, there’s a much bigger second spending bill that contains $ 555 trillion intended to try to mitigate climate change, by reducing heat-trapping carbon dioxide pollution. and raises global temperatures.

Democratic House leaders arrived on the verge of putting the bill to a vote on Friday, but ultimately had to abandon the plans because they did not have enough support in their own caucus to pass it. They hope to attempt a vote before Thanksgiving.

There are a lot of good things in the infrastructure bill to help us prepare for climate change, but this package does very little to affect emissions, and therefore will not prevent climate change, the senator said. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, one of the most prominent climate action champions in Congress.

It’s important that we can get meaningful bipartisan action recognizing that climate change was real and that we need to protect our infrastructure from its impacts, Whitehouse said. But it is not enough to do repair work. We must avoid the worst case scenarios.

Spending is well below government action levels that scientific reports show are necessary to prevent or prepare for the worst impacts of climate change.

While the infrastructure bill would spend $ 47 billion to prepare the country for worsening floods, fires and storms, in 2018, the federal government’s national climate assessment estimated that adaptation to the climate change could ultimately cost tens to hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

Yet experts and lawmakers are calling the level of spending on climate resilience in the infrastructure bill historic, especially after four years in which former President Donald J. Trump denied established science climate change, decimated environmental regulations and pulled the United States out of Paris. climate agreement.

This is way beyond anything we’ve been able to achieve under the Obama administration, said Alice Hill, who oversaw climate risk planning at the National Security Council while Mr. Obama was president. We have made tremendous progress.

The spending on climate resilience in the infrastructure bill is notable for something that is rarely achieved in congressional debates on climate policy: bipartisan support.

A handful of Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill have been heavily involved in crafting climate resilience provisions, spurred on by the recognition that global warming is already hurting their constituents.

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who helped draft the climate resilience provisions, will see new capital flow into his state with the passage of the bill. In September, Hurricane Ida left at least 82 dead and millions without electricity in Louisiana, following a storm that scientists say offered a clear picture of the types of devastation that climate change will continue. to chat.

Mr. Cassidy called the bill the biggest investment in coastal infrastructure and resilience in Louisiana history.

There are people living in Lexington Parish, for example, which flooded in 2016, whose lives were destroyed, he said. The photos of their children, the wedding dress they got married in, the house they lived in, which had never been flooded before we were helping our fellow Americans avoid it gives me an incredible sense of satisfaction. .

Billions of dollars in federal funds will begin to flow to other communities across the country that have been or expect to be affected by the extreme weather events that scientists say are becoming increasingly frequent and destructive to cause of climate change.

These climate impacts are already being felt in every corner of the United States.

There have been 22 climate disasters that cost the United States at least $ 1 billion each in 2020, breaking the previous record of 16 events, which occurred in 2017 and 2011, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This record is set to be broken again this year. This summer, the hottest on record in the country, record-breaking wildfires devastated vast swathes of California and a deadly heat wave ravaged the Pacific Northwest. Flash floods once every 200 years have killed dozens of people in New York and New Jersey.

It’s rare that you ever have the financial resources to be resilient, said Al Leonard, the city planner for Fair Bluff, a small town in eastern North Carolina struggling to recover from repeated flooding. When there is federal or state money that becomes available, it is truly manna from heaven.

The measure will provide an injection of money for existing programs designed to help tackle the effects of climate change.

For example, the Army Corps of Engineers is to receive an additional $ 11.6 billion in construction funds for projects such as flood control and river dredging. That’s more than four times the amount Congress gave the Corps last year for construction.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has its own program to reduce flood damage, by purchasing or raising homes threatened by flooding. This program will more than triple its annual budget to reach $ 700 million, as well as new funding for similar programs.

One community in particular could be eligible for such funding for flood prevention: Three Forks, Montana, which sits at the confluence of the Jefferson, Gallatin and Madison rivers, and is at significant risk of flooding, according to new maps of the plains. FEMA flood risk.

Earlier this year, city staff and the mayor devised a plan to prevent such flooding, by directing floodwaters into a dried up river channel. The city requested federal funds but did not receive it, said Patricia Hernandez, director of Headwaters Economics, a Montana-based non-partisan research organization that studies the financial impacts of climate change.

Now with this bill they are likely to get that money, Ms Hernandez said. And their flood risk reduction project will also contribute to housing affordability and economics in the regions.

The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water supplies in the West, now receives $ 20 million a year from Congress for desalination projects, which remove minerals and salts from seawater to create l freshwater, and an additional $ 65 million for water recycling. With the passage of the law, those numbers will skyrocket: the bill includes $ 250 million for desalination over five years and $ 1 billion for water recycling and reuse, the water treatment process. wastewater to make it available for new uses such as irrigation.

Further funding is planned for new approaches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will receive $ 492 million to map and forecast inland and coastal flooding, including next-generation water modeling activities. NOAA would also get $ 50 million to predict, model and forecast wildfires.

The Agriculture Department is set to receive $ 500 million for what it calls forest fire defense grants to communities at risk, money that could help people make changes to their houses or their landscape, for example, to make them less vulnerable to fires.

The bill also provides $ 216 million to the Office of Indian Affairs for resilience and climate change adaptation of tribal nations, which have been disproportionately affected by climate change. More than half of that money, $ 130 million, is for community resettlement, moving Native American groups away from vulnerable areas.

Also as part of the plan, the Department of Transportation will send money to states to move highways out of flood-prone areas and the Environmental Protection Agency will pay for communities to relocate drinking water infrastructure threatened by flooding or other extreme weather conditions.

Climate experts warn that all of this spending should only be seen as a down payment; Without billions of dollars in additional money and aggressive action to sharply reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the costs of adapting to the new realities of global warming will only increase in the years to come.

Fifty billion dollars for resilience is both transformational and grossly inadequate, said Shalini Vajjhala, executive director of the San Diego Regional Policy & Innovation Center, a nonprofit associated with the Brookings Institution.

If you compare the total to some of the largest resilient infrastructure projects planned in the United States, it’s tiny, Ms. Vajjhala said. It is progress, not perfection.

Emily Cochrane contributed reporting.

Emily Cochrane contributed reporting.

