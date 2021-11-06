3 UK stocks should be bought to take advantage of the UK’s booming housing market





Homebuilding stocks proved to be one of the most profitable UK stocks of the 2010s. At the time, a mix of ultra-low interest rates, the government’s Help to Buy initiatives, and a real estate shortage caused home prices to break through the roofs and surge in demand for new buildings.

I think the outlook for this type of UK construction stock is still very bright. This is why I continue to hold Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments in my stock portfolio. Here are three more stocks to buy with the expectation that they will yield good returns this decade.

FTSE 100 Firecrackers

Along with home builders, Berkeley Group Holdings is the FTSE 100 stock I’m keeping a close eye on. I like to focus on London and the southeast, the wealthiest parts of the UK, where house prices have risen significantly in recent years. According to real estate agent Knight Frank, premium property prices in the capital are rising at the fastest rate since 2015.

Berkeley warned in September that the mix of Brexit and Covid-19 turbulence is driving up costs. However, the strong and sustained outlook for house price growth will still encourage buying the FTSE 100 builder today. London’s eternal popularity as a residence gives me great comfort as an investor.

expansion for growth

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates in the coming months due to the inflation boom. This has the ability to dampen homebuyer activity as economics becomes a bigger issue. But will the rate hike be enough to hit demand? I have my doubts. In recent days, Lloyds Bank has said that it expects the benchmark rate to average 0.5% between now and 2025.

As such, we expect the Mortgage Advisory Board to remain robust. Modern Finance showed sales growth of 46% and 52% respectively in the first half of 2021 compared to the 2020 and 2019 periods.

Although the industry is highly competitive, we are confident that it will enjoy tremendous profit growth from its rapid expansion. The Mortgage Advice Bureau increased the number of advisors by 7% between June and December of last year.

UK stocks I own

A positive outlook for housing demand means homebuilders are taking steps to speed up production. This bodes well for Ibstock, a company I also own in my stock portfolio. This particular UK stock manufactures bricks and has been in “strong demand” last week. [continues] in both the homebuilding and RMI markets.”

As a shareholder, I am also encouraged by shareholder initiatives to embrace the green agenda. It recently announced plans to build the UK’s first automated brick slip manufacturing plant for £50m. The demand for this kind of energy efficient cladding is expected to surge due to the growing interest in climate emergencies.

I think Ibstock is the best buy despite the threat of new production issues that could hurt brick production and consequently profitability.

Royston Wild owns shares in Barratt Developments, Ibstock, and Taylor Wimpey. Motley Fool UK recommended Ibstock and Lloyds Banking Group.

