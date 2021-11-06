



The London EU has warned that there is little time left to reach an agreement, arguing that the UK must make concessions to settle the post-Brexit trade dispute, which is a deadlock over Northern Ireland.

The argument came after European Commission Vice-Chairman Maro Epoby and British Brexit Minister David Frost met in Brussels on Friday to discuss differences over trade across the Irish Sea and the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol that governs it. The three-week technical conference has so far failed to resolve the differences. And Friday’s meeting also ended in a deadlock.

The protocol was written to protect the EU single market after Brexit while avoiding the politically sensitive border between Northern Ireland, part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state. However, the agreement did not prove to be very popular with union politicians in Northern Ireland, and the British government argued that the agreement created unnecessary bureaucracy in moving goods from Britain to the region.

In a brief statement after the meeting, it lamented that the UK was not making concessions, arguing that the EU had already made significant efforts to reach a common ground by launching a comprehensive and unprecedented package of proposals in October.

So far we haven’t seen any movement on the British side. “I find this disappointing and once again urge the UK government to sincerely engage with us.” We must focus all our efforts on reaching a solution as quickly as possible.

Amid growing concerns in Brussels that the UK could soon trigger Article 16 provisions, suspending the Protocol or parts of it, efovi warned that such a move would have serious consequences for Northern Ireland and EU-UK relations.

EU and UK officials will continue discussing the protocol next week, with Frost and efovi expected to meet again in London on 12 November. Both the committee and the UK have declined to set a timeline for how long the discussions will last, but both previously agreed that they want to reach an agreement before the end of the year. In his statement, efovi emphasized that discussions will be important next week.

At the meeting, Frost told EU counterparts that progress was limited and that the EU’s proposals did not effectively address the fundamental difficulties of how the current protocol operates. A UK government spokesperson said in a statement. But the UK still believes these gaps can be bridged through more intensive discussions, he added.

Arriving at the commission building in Brussels, Frost ruled out the possibility of triggering Article 16 on Friday, but insisted that the options were very on the table and had been going on since July.

The meeting included a brief discussion of the French-British debate over post-Brexit fishing licenses, during which Frost must provide evidence that French ships have previously fished in the UK and low-lying waters in order to be licensed. However, many French small boats that had access to the waters before Brexit struggled to meet those requirements, risking being banned from operation in the area.

efovi said the Brexit trade cooperation agreement is clear when it comes to fishing licenses. Vessels operating in British territorial waters and royal dependents should continue to be permitted. He said that all vessels eligible for a license must be licensed.

