First Chinese Spy Extradited to United States Found Guilty of Attempting to Steal Aviation Trade Secrets | World news





A Chinese spy has been convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from several US aviation and aerospace companies, the Justice Department said.

Yanjun Xu is the first Chinese agent extradited to the United States to stand trial.

He was convicted of two counts of conspiracy and attempted economic espionage, in addition to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets and two counts of attempted theft of trade secrets.

The ruling means the Chinese Ministry of State Security spy could face up to 60 years in prison and fines of more than $ 5 million (£ 3.7 million), according to the Ministry of State Security. Justice.

He will be sentenced later by a judge of the Federal District Court.

FBI Deputy Director Alan Kohler Jr said the office was working with dozens of US agencies to share information and resources to combat espionage operations by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“For those who doubt the real aims of the PRC, this should be a wake-up call; they are stealing American technology for the benefit of their economy and their military,” he said.

Yanjun has been accused of using multiple pseudonyms as early as 2013 to conduct economic espionage and steal trade secrets on behalf of Beijing.

He was arrested in Belgium in April 2018 and was extradited to the United States six months later.

Yanjun has targeted several US aviation and aerospace companies, including GE Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, the Justice Department said.

