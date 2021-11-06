Canelo vs Plant UK time, date, live stream and full undercard





The consensus pound-to-pound number 1 fighter returns to the ring this weekend.

Canelo ‘Saul’ Alvarez could complete the title set in England with a win over Caleb Plant in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The undefeated Plant will give Canelo a tough fight as he hopes to be the undisputed champion in adding the former IBF title of 168 lbs to his collection.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant will be broadcast live exclusively from the BT Sports box office.

Programming and Undercard will start at midnight on Saturday, October 9th. A match between Fury and Wilder is expected to be approximately 4:00 AM.

You can find the BT Sport Box Office on Sky Channel 490 or in the on-demand section of Virgin Media.

The Sky TV package can be found here. Virgin Media packages can be found here.

Four-weight world champion Canelo is back in the ring for the first time since winning an eighth-round TKO victory over Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders in May. Fractured orbital bone.

Plant overcame every hurdle thrown for a chance at Canelo, who defended the belt three times after beating Venezuela’s Jose Uzcategui in 2019.

The Nashville fighters last fought in January and there was a long wait to get his chance in a fight against Alvarez, originally planned for September, before negotiations broke down.

But a quick solution has been found and if you want to see this weekend’s bout in England, don’t miss every detail here…

The match will take place this Saturday (November 6) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

But for UK viewers, it will be early Sunday morning (November 7th).

The main event will take place early on Sunday, with both fighters expected to arrive in the ring around 4:30am.

What channels are there in the UK?

Matches are broadcast live from the BT Sport Box Office and are set to 19.95 seconds to watch as they are PPV events.

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant face off in a fiercely anticipated bout in November. (Image: (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)) Can you stream the match live?

If you purchased your match through the BT Sport Box Office, there is a streaming option in case you can’t stand in front of the TV.

You can watch matches on the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app on your mobile or tablet.

Click here to buy Alvarez vs Plant for $19.95.

Is there anyone else on the card?

There are a few fights to sink your teeth into before Canelo and Plant get into the ring.

Canelo Alvarez v Caleb Plant – Super Middleweight

Anthony Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez Super Middleweight

Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez Super Bantamweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero Ultralight

