Relief and reunion in sight as US finally lifts Covid travel restrictions | US News





On November 8, the United States will ease restrictions that effectively ended tourism and non-essential travel from 33 countries, including the United Kingdom, most of Europe and China. The restrictions have separated families and loved ones, thousands of people missing birthdays, vacations and, in the case of British tennis star Emma Raducanus, parents of a US Open final.

Now, all visitors who have received a WHO-approved vaccine (including AstraZeneca) will be allowed to travel to the United States. Visitors with passports from any country where less than 10% of the country’s population has been vaccinated will also be allowed.

Virgin Atlantic says bookings in the United States, primarily New York, have increased 600% since the announcement. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian predicted a surge of travel in one fell swoop in November with likely queues at airports. New York hotel prices are also returning to normal levels after a summer when discounts were plentiful.

Experts in the tourism industry expect this surge to last for some time. The pent-up demand from overseas to visit the United States will remain strong for at least several years, Tim Hentschel, co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanners, told The Guardian.

A form of travel ban has been in place since early 2020, Donald Trump issued the first proclamation that barred most travelers from China from traveling to the United States as the list of banned countries grew quickly. Land crossings from Mexico and Canada have also been banned, although there have been exemptions for green cards and some work visas.

For many, this ban only worsened the pandemic’s toll, further isolating people as family members fell ill or life teetered on the edge of what was manageable.

Before the pandemic, Diana Jimenez, a 26-year-old graphic designer living in Tijuana, Mexico, crossed the border every few months, mainly to see her sister and family in Wyoming.

Canadians Chelsea Perry, left, and her husband Garrick Perry meet their American friend Alison Gallant in Blaine, Wash., On August 9 as the Canada-U.S. Border opens to fully vaccinated Americans. Canadians will have to wait until November 8 to enter the United States for non-essential travel. Photograph: Jason Redmond / AFP / Getty Images

She says the lack of visits has been difficult over the past year, especially when her father fell ill with cancer. With the restrictions lifted, Jimenez plans to take a road trip to visit his sisters’ family. We are just the two of us and we are very close, said Jimenez. She misses her sister very much, but she really is her niece that she can’t wait to see: she is 12 years old, and she is the love of my life. I cleaned her diapers when she was a baby, Jimenez says.

The couples were also divided over the travel ban. Georgia Samuel is an Australian citizen who is currently studying for her Masters in Communication at the University of Southern California, but has a boyfriend living near London. They last saw each other in July, when she moved to the United States, but will reunite on November 14 when he arrives by plane. I was hoping he could come to the United States with me to help me organize my life, Samuel said. . They had spent many months trying to find a way around the ban, which ultimately just wasn’t possible for us. I really felt like the ban had been extended and uncovered for at least months, and I was truly relieved when it was announced that it would be lifted.

Concern over travel has led people to seek advice and voice their frustrations online. On Reddit, a forum called r / UStravelban is filled with stories of people waiting to be reunited with their loved ones.

Finally, I can meet my girlfriend after 2 years, so we can finally get married after 12 years of dating, one user wrote in September.

Although I am American myself, my longtime partner is not and missed my sister’s wedding, has yet to meet my nephew, and I eventually had to forgo those beautiful trips to the States. -United without him. Now we were so excited to be coming home for Thanksgiving this year as a family! writes another.

Although most travelers were banned, there were a few loopholes for those with the time and resources. The United States had allowed most vaccinated tourists from Canada and Mexico to travel by air (but not across the land border) since the summer of 2021. This meant travelers from Europe and China could stop in neighboring countries for 15 days, the time required by the United States. border control and then move on to the United States. This has created a surprising boon for long-stay tourism in Mexico, with some resorts seeing a 50% increase in bookings year-over-year.

Large queues are expected for the San Ysidro crossing to the United States from Tijuana, Mexico. Photograph: Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Even with the opening of the borders, there are complications for crossing the border into the United States, especially for Mexicans. Traffic at the border from San Ysidro to Tijuana is compounded by the bustling open air markets on the highways at the moment, this delays the crossing by about an hour, but when the border opens to tourists it should take five hours or more, due to unprecedented demand.

On social media, memes in Spanish speak of November 8 as a day when Mexican tourists will mess up traffic so they can shop at Ross Dress for Less, a popular department store in Southern California.

While most European visitors can travel on an Esta visa waiver, most Mexican visitors will still need to apply for a tourist visa. We have a group waiting for an appointment at the embassy and more than 50 families are waiting to begin their process, says Heidy Bizarron, a nurse who works with the Federacion de Nayaritas Unidos, which connects separated families between states. United and Mexico.

This is the length of the wait, explains Bizarron, explaining how the families for whom she organizes reunion trips have already been rescheduled twice.

Sometimes what goes in between the wait is heartbreaking. There are even fathers or mothers who have not had the opportunity to reconnect with their children, since they die in the wake, explains Bizarron.

While Jimenez said she was delighted to be able to see her niece and sister again, she was still concerned that the rush to return to the United States could worsen the spread of the virus and ultimately lead to the border being closed once again. .

I’m a little worried that if a lot of people go there, people are going to get sick again, and they’re going to shut it down again, she said.

