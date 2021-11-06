Killed Iowa professor Nohema Graber considered “the best of us”





Claire Epperson last saw Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at her alma mater, Fairfield High School in Iowa, as she returned home from college a week ago to watch her younger sister play football. ‘school.

Graber, known to dutifully attend almost every school event, spotted Epperson during intermission and asked her how she was doing at Drake University in Des Moines.

Nohema Graber.via Facebook

“I told her it was going well. She said she wasn’t surprised at all and encouraged me to take a Spanish class or two if I could,” Epperson recalls Friday. “I’m so glad I got to have this conversation with her. Of course, at the time, I had no idea it would be my last.”

Epperson and her community of Fairfield, about 100 miles southeast of Des Moines, are in shock after police say Graber, 66, was found dead Wednesday at a local park where she was known to be to walk. A criminal complaint obtained by NBC News Friday said her body was “hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties” and that she had suffered head trauma.

The brutal act against such a beloved teacher, who had been in high school for nearly a decade, became even more baffling when authorities announced an arrest in the case: two 16-year-old students who frequent Fairfield.

“I have no idea why a student would want to hurt her,” said Alyson Reid, a former student.

She wondered if it could not have been motivated by race. Graber, who was born in Mexico, was a liaison between St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, where she attended mass, and the city’s growing Latin enclave.

“While Ms. Graber was bilingual and spoke English fluently, she struggled with slang and had an accent,” said Reid. “I know some students laughed at her for that.

Investigators did not provide a motive for Graber’s murder, but said in a criminal complaint details had been shared between suspects regarding his execution and the cover-up of the crime.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said the ongoing investigation has so far found no evidence that his murder was racially motivated.

The teenagers were charged as adults with first degree homicide and first degree conspiracy to commit homicide. Both were being held in lieu of a million dollar bond and were awaiting a hearing next week.

NBC News generally does not name minors charged with crimes, even those charged as adults.

For those who knew Graber, they said it was important to focus on her way of life and the journey she took to find her passion: first as a young flight attendant in Mexico who immigrated to the United States, raising two sons and a daughter, and later in life, deciding that she wanted to become a teacher.

“To know that Nohema was to love him, he was the kind of person every community aspires to have in their midst and we were fortunate to have him in our lives,” the Graber family said in Friday. a statement. “She lived for her children, her family and her faith.”

Her daughter, Nohema Marie, wrote in a Facebook post that “it is thanks to her for instilling a love of travel and languages ​​that my brothers and I have continued to discover the world throughout our lives. “.

Graber’s ex-husband, Paul Graber, told the Des Moines Register that she was in her 50s when she obtained a degree in English and a teaching certificate from Iowa Wesleyan University.

Spanish teachers were in demand, especially native speakers like her.

While Fairfield, with a population of around 10,400 and known for its stately Victorian mansions, was far from the hustle and bustle of Mexico City, where the family had lived, Graber learned to adapt.

Beatriz McCoy, a flight attendant at Mexicana from Aviacin, the country’s flagship airline before it closed in 2010, had worked with Graber in the 1970s. After McCoy herself moved to the United States, having worked with Graber in the 1970s. moved to California in 1998, she sometimes called her friend.

“We talked about the struggles we had in the United States, first being a woman and also being Mexican,” McCoy said. “Sometimes it was difficult.”

But their conversations tended to focus on family and their young globetrotting days. McCoy, during her first year as a flight attendant, learned the ropes from Graber, who had around two years of experience on her. Graber, his perfectly crisp striped uniform, was still smiling.

“We have been taught to deal with very difficult people,” said McCoy. “But she could get along with everyone.”

Former students said they admired their teacher’s ability to make everyone feel special.

Epperson, who played the clarinet in the group, said Graber would make those who performed at the school concert stand up in class and ask the other students to “applaud them!”

During homecoming week, when students and staff were encouraged to dress in pajamas for fun, Graber would put on cat slippers and giggle making everyone admire them.

“His joy was contagious,” Epperson said. “She was the purest soul I could imagine and really cared more for her students with all her heart. I know a lot of people are going to look at this case and remember the horrible details, but I want someone don’t know that she knows that she literally was an angel on Earth. “

Another former student, Emma Carlson, recalled how Graber endearingly called her students chamacos, or “children” in Spanish.

After every prom night, Carlson said, she would demand to see photos the next day of students in their dresses and tuxedos, so she could shower them with praise.

When Carlson won a poetry award, Graber asked Carlson to read the poem in front of the class.

“Although my voice trembled and the poem itself wasn’t that great, she put her little hands together once I was done and blew a stunned ‘Wow, Emma’,” Carlson said. .

Another former student, Mira Pappin, said Graber had nurtured her love of art and would ask her to sign illustrations for her “for when we were famous one day”. After learning of her teacher’s death, Pappin cried as she knew how to do: drawing it.

Carlson said Graber believed in his students so deeply that losing her in such a senseless way was hard to grasp.

“I can’t express how much that hurts,” Carlson said. “We have lost the best of us.”

