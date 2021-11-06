Europeans traveling to the United States are warned of long wait times at airports from Monday





On Monday, November 8, travelers from the 26 countries of the Schengen area, Ireland and the United Kingdom, which have been vaccinated against COVID-19, will finally be able to travel to the United States after nearly 20 months of ban to enter the country.

However, travelers planning to travel to the United States in November, especially those traveling next week, have been warned that long lines at airports in the EU and the United States await them.

At a press briefing on reopening the borders, Executive Director of Admissibility and Passenger Programs for Customs and Border Protection, Matthew Davies, warned of extended wait times to enter the country from Monday.

CBP predicts an increase in travel volumes and waiting times to cross the border. Travelers need to be prepared with the correct information and documentation to improve and speed up their travel experience, Davies said.

Under new entry rules for vaccinated travelers from the Schengen area, Ireland and the UK, airlines will be responsible for verifying travelers if they are vaccinated in accordance with requirements set by US authorities .

Therefore, according to Sherry Stein, chief technology officer of SITA Americas, an airline communications and information technology provider, longer queues are expected to form at departure airports, that is, ie those located in Europe.

The big problem we foresee is with airline check-in at airports outside of the United States, she says.

Since September 20, when the United States announced it would reopen the borders to citizens of 33 countries banned from entry since March 2020, airlines have reported an increase in the number of flights booked to the United States.

Just three days later, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that European shares in Lufthansa and Air France-KLM had risen by around 7%.

Last Thursday, Delta Airlines announced that in the six weeks since the United States announced the opening of its borders, the airline had seen a 450% increase in international point-of-sale bookings, compared to the six weeks preceding the announcement.

In total, the airline will operate 139 flights from 55 international destinations in 38 countries landing in the United States on November 8, offering more than 25,000 seats, Delta notes in a press release.

The same will also operate more flights this winter from key European cities including London-Boston, Detroit and New York-JFK, Amsterdam-Boston, Dublin-New York-JFK, Frankfurt-New York-JFK and Munich-Atlanta. .

All travelers from the Schengen area, Ireland and the United Kingdom will finally be allowed to enter the United States on November 8, given that they have been vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Organization. health will be allowed to enter the country, including those vaccinated with mixed jabs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/europeans-travelling-to-us-warned-of-long-waiting-times-at-airports-from-monday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos