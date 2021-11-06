Watchdog UK says it will eliminate misogyny and racism in the police with phone checks. police





Random phone searches of police officers should be conducted to check for inappropriate jokes and racist, sexist and homophobic slurs, the police chief said.

Sir Tom Winsor said trolling WhatsApp and social media can act as a deterrent in the same way as random drug tests on police. Sir Tom also expressed his disgust at officers taking pictures of the murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry before sharing them in a group message with colleagues.

In an interview with The Times, he denounced the actions of PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis, both in prison for taking pictures of the sisters and sharing the images on WhatsApp.

The Guardian knows that Jaffer was a mentor to the new employee. The Met said he resigned in August and will face quick proceedings with Lewis to fire them.

Police see people in their most desperate moments, in the worst times of their lives. Taking pictures of the bodies of two murdered people is indescribably disgusting and disgusting, he said.

Winsor says police should be stricter in screening new officers to prevent other Wayne Couzens from enlisting, but eliminate officers who like violence, who enjoy exercising power over others, or who display homophobic, racist or misogynistic tendencies He said that I have to work harder to do it.

He said: There doesn’t seem to be any strong reason to say that there shouldn’t be random checks on social media. When they post things on Facebook, public sites, public. WhatsApp communication is encrypted end-to-end, but is still stored on the receiving device and actually on the sending device. So they can be interrogated.

Regarding concerns about how this could invade privacy, he said, the special powers the police have have forced them to be held to a higher standard than other professions.

Let’s say that instead of putting the information in an electronic message, the person in question wrote it down and put it in an envelope and posted it to someone else. No one seriously asserts that paper correspondence should be confidential under all circumstances.

The right to privacy of your correspondence under the Human Rights Convention is not an absolute right.

Last month, it was announced that the Her Majestys Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was commissioned to conduct a police investigation and anti-corruption investigation.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel has launched an investigation into why Kuzens, who was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, was not identified as a sexually assaulted predator.

In announcing his annual Police Fact Sheet, Winsor warned that such incidents could come from any faction, and said the internal police investigation department must have the best detectives in place to prevent officers from misusing power for sexual purposes.

HMICFRS declined to comment on Winsors’ remarks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/nov/06/weed-out-police-misogyny-and-racism-with-phone-checks-says-uk-watchdog The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos