US warns Americans, government workers in Ethiopia to leave “as soon as possible” amid deteriorating security





The United States advises all its citizens and all non-emergency United States government employees and their families in Ethiopia to leave “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions. A security alert issued by the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday warned Americans to leave the country without delay and offered assistance in securing air travel from Bole International Airport.

Fighting has raged in the north for a year now, since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to crush rebel forces in the Tigray region. The UN said on Wednesday that all parties to the conflict have violated international humanitarian law, citing reports of massacres, gang rapes and ethnic cleansing. Most of the crimes were committed by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces, said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

War has creepingly approached the capital in recent days.

“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise American citizens in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the embassy said in a statement, as fears grow that rebel fighters will be seen. Tigrayans advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.

It went further than a warning earlier this week from the State Department for Americans to avoid traveling to Ethiopia and to consider leaving if they are already there.

Tigray Armed Forces, center, accompany captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members as they march through the streets in open-top trucks as they are taken to a detention center in Mekele , the capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, Friday, October 22, 2021. AP

The warning follows comments by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who urged all parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to open ceasefire negotiations. Blinken said the inflammatory language from all sides of the conflict “has pushed a peaceful resolution further,” adding that “the United States is concerned about reports of arbitrary ethnically-based detentions in Addis Ababa.” .

He spoke forcefully to all parties involved in the conflict, calling on the Ethiopian government to stop its military campaign, demanding that Eritrea withdraw its troops from Ethiopia and insisting that the Tigrayan rebels halt their advance towards the capital. .

One of the biggest concerns right now is humanitarian aid. More than 900,000 people face conditions of conflict-induced famine, but humanitarian organizations have often been unable to reach them.

Residents sift through the rubble of a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Thursday, October 28, 2021. AP

Pressure is mounting on the prime minister as the year-long conflict has now escalated, with a broad coalition of nine anti-government factions saying they plan to form a new alliance to fight him.

The group calling itself the United Front of Ethiopian and Confederalist Forces includes the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray and the Oromo Liberation Army. The alliance’s announcement comes during a two-day visit to Addis Ababa by US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

