Signs of recovery in the US economy are pushing stocks to new heights





Investors boosted U.S. stocks to an all-time high last week, supported by falling unemployment and progress in treating Covid-19 giving hope to a resurgent economy.

The S&P 500 index of blue-chip US stocks, considered a benchmark for the health of US companies, rose 2% for the week to Friday, its best weekly performance in four and a half months and its third consecutive week landing a new all-time high.

The index was led higher by companies battered during the coronavirus pandemic such as airlines, cruise lines and casinos, following Pfizer’s announcement that its antiviral pill was able to reduce by 90% hospitalization rates linked to Covid-19.

Evidence that the US economy is pulling out of the pandemic-induced slowdown further bolstered sentiment, with the latest jobs report showing a resumption of job growth in almost all sectors after several months of duller gains . More than 500,000 new jobs were created in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, a move that exceeded economists’ expectations.

“We’re getting back to normal,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco. “We are not there yet, but we are certainly moving in the right direction. Growth is re-accelerating and it is being helped by new developments in Covid treatment. “

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and member of the Pfizer board of directors, said on Friday the pandemic could be over by January.

Live Nation Entertainment, which hosts live concerts that were curtailed by social restrictions during the pandemic, rose more than 20% for the week, the biggest increase since March 2020, when the Fed entered for the first time in financial markets to quell the downturn resulting from the pandemic. Cruise line Royal Caribbean was also among the top contributors for the week, up more than 14%.

“We have entered a new phase of the pandemic,” said Rebecca Patterson, director of investment research at Bridgewater, adding that the rise in equity markets was supported by cautious comments from central banks this week.

advised

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve took its first big step towards ending the support given to financial markets by the pandemic crisis.

The US central bank has announced that it will start cutting its asset purchase program by $ 120 billion per month with the aim of ending the stimulus by the second half of next year.

The move came as no surprise to investors, who have been waiting for advice for months as deliberations among Fed officials drag on.

Assurance from Fed Chairman Jay Powell that the central bank is taking a patient approach when it comes to raising interest rates has also helped ease investor angst over a significant move towards higher borrowing costs.

“He is doing everything he can to avoid confusion,” Hooper said.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Megaw and Kate Duguid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5b44aa6e-e124-43d0-b26b-da695301d200 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos