British scientists have discovered a gene that could double the risk of dying from COVID-19.





British scientists have identified a version of the gene that may indicate an increased risk of lung failure as well as the risk of death from COVID-19.

Oxford University researchers announced their findings on Friday, saying it could explain why some people are more vulnerable to serious illness caused by the virus than others. This finding could also lead to the development of more targeted treatments and medicines to fight the coronavirus.

SCHUMER, Puerto Rico discovered maskless dance as a house voted for an infrastructure package.

Research has shown that the lungs’ response to viruses is important to the way the body fights them.

Hospital COVID healthcare workers during intubation procedures for COVID patients

“The reason this has turned out to be challenging is that previously identified genetic signals affect the dark matter of the genome,” explained Jim Hughes, professor of gene regulation and co-leader of the study.

“We found that the increased risk was not due to differences in the genes encoding the proteins, but to differences in the DNA that makes the switches that turn them on,” he said. “It is much more difficult to detect genes affected by this kind of indirect conversion effect.”

NFL pushes back on AARON RODDERS claim in one of rants about unvaccinated status

Researchers said that about 60% of people of South Asian descent have the high-risk strain. The high prevalence may help explain the severe devastation seen in the Indian subcontinent.

An RN holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit (MICU) of St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. More than half of the patients in the ICU are positive for COVID-19, and no one has been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Kyle Green) (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Only about 15% of people of European descent carry the gene and only 2% of African-Caribbean people carry the gene.

House Republicans Move To Stop Biden’s Vaccine Requirements

Using artificial intelligence algorithms, the team combined a vast database of genetic samples from hundreds of cell types to isolate actions on cells that affect the lungs.

A nurse administers a dose of Pfizer vaccine at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Lyman High School in Longwood the day before classes start for the 2021-22 school year. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“Surprisingly, a relatively unstudied gene called LZTFL1 has been shown to cause the effect, as many other genes are suspected,” said Dr. Damien Downes, who led the Hughes research group’s laboratory work.

This gene prevents the cells surrounding the airways and lungs from responding properly to the virus, but does not affect the immune system. This means that people who carry this gene should respond normally to the vaccine.

Click here to download the FOX News App

“You can’t change genetics, but our results show that people with high-risk genes are particularly likely to benefit from vaccination,” said another researcher, James Davis. “Because genetic signals affect the lungs rather than the immune system, this means that the increased risk must be offset by vaccines.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/health/uk-scientists-gene-double-risk-covid-death The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos