The offseason of unconsciousness is upon us





Welcome to the 3-point lounge where Aces can unfortunately only afford 2 points at the moment. In our play area, we now offer a 2 x 2 noughts and crosses game and our famous one-sided Rubix cube. Please also stay flexible as you may be required to toss the top of the 7th. Some wandering thoughts looking for a loving home … (Yes, I paid the extra point out of my own pocket)

* How are teams supposed to prepare for the 2022 season in the absence of a collective agreement that could determine new salary caps, salary floors, service time, arbitration and pay rules, and if the season 2022 starts or not on time? It reminds me of the private high school admissions process, in which high schools award places before financial aid scholarships, and basically ask families: We can’t tell you how much this will cost you yet, but do you want to to come ? The offseason will be a lot of carts waiting for word on a lot of horses.

* Possible candidates for the executive position include Ryan Christenson, who is expected to be eliminated because too many fans will misspell his name, Mark Kotsay and Ron Washington. I’ve heard fans try to exclude Wash by pointing out that if he takes the job at the start of a 3-year rebuild, by the time the Aces are competitive again, he’ll be 73. What I’m wondering is if Wash doesn’t take the job then, by the time the Aces are competitive again, how old will he be? Probably 73, right?

* The Aces haven’t even traded anyone yet, but if you’re already worried about the squad not being competitive in 2022 and let’s face it, who isn’t? here’s a reminder that you can hit a group of surprisingly good players, at great prices, through great scouting or exceptional luck.

Any team could have picked up Lamonte Wade Jr. (.253 / .326 / .482, 117 wRC +, 1.6 WAR) and Darin Ruf (.271 / .385 / .519, 144 wRC +, 2.5 WAR) at store 99 or walked the dumpster behind the dumpster behind Target to secure a bullpen of Casey Sadler (40.1 IP, 0.67 ERA), Paul Sewald (64.2 IP, 42 hits, 104 K) and Drew Steckenrider (67 , 2 IP, 2.00 ERA). These 5 players won less than $ 5 million combined in 2021.

Hence the re-signing of Dany Jimenez, perhaps the first of several moves to bring in talented players with enough history and / or success for 29 other teams to collectively shrug their shoulders. After all, Ramon Laureano was available due to a 40-player roster for the price of a Brandon Bailey.

Remember, too, that transactions don’t always take years to pay off. Oakland has a habit of treating established starting pitchers for major league-ready prospects who can take over in the rotation. Mark Mulder was treated for Danny Haren and it’s easy to forget that Dan Meyer, the centerpiece of Tim Hudson’s business, was as highly rated as Haren if Meyer had stayed healthy Hudson’s business would look very well. And Trevor Cahill sired Jarrod Parker, who immediately contributed to a 2012 playoff team that shouldn’t be participating.

So who has any idea what this offseason has in store, or under what ABC rules it will take place? Welcome to the great unknown.

