UK cancels EU 15 billion agreement if Brussels hostile





Negotiations will ultimately depend on the future role of the European Court of Justice in the region, but UK negotiators say some of the EU proposals are “really worse” than the grace period currently in force.

Specifically, Lord Frost’s team pointed to the commission’s pledge to cut the number of checks by 50%, claiming that it failed to eliminate a single product that had to go through the usual customs process and was too narrow to have any impact. a significant number of companies.

The UK continues to argue that most checks for goods that are not at risk of spilling into the EU’s single market should be eliminated. It also challenged Block’s claims that it plans to reduce the amount of export certificates that lorry drivers must fill out to one per shipment, arguing that most trucks destined for Northern Ireland will still be stopped for inspection.

As for medicines, the EU’s proposal is considered too complex to guarantee that the supply of some UK medicines will continue to be viable, while some medicines for patients will continue to be supplied only in emergency situations.

Britain is known to be preparing to withdraw from talks by the end of November if the EU is immobile, a government source said on Saturday night: “They [the EU’s proposals] Don’t convey what they say in the comments. The number of checks and proceedings will still be unacceptably high, unlike when the committee first announced it.

“The Court of Justice will still be able to adjudicate Northern Ireland’s law even if the people of Northern Ireland can’t say how the law was made. When Maros Sefcovic comes to London next week, he needs EU access. “If that happens, we are optimistic that there is a way to overcome it.”

However, several influential figures in the government already believe that the triggering of Article 16 is inevitable, and one source warns: It’s not a nuclear option, it’s the only option.”

Debate is accelerating whether the UK is ready to trigger this, and ministers and officials are currently debating whether a parliamentary vote should be held.

While holding one is not legally required, some government figures believe that gaining parliamentary support will strengthen Britain’s hand and negate the risk of activists attempting to challenge the decision through judicial review.

EU attempts to halt Brexit trade deal

If the UK does so, the EU has warned this week that it will face “serious consequences”. Block is expected to backlash with punitive tariffs on high-value UK exports, tighter controls on UK trucks, and suspension of data transfer agreements with the UK.

Some member states suggest that the EU could go further and try to end the entire Brexit trade deal, which could cause major disruption to UK businesses and consumers.

UK participation in Horizon, Euratom and Copernicus will also be used as leverage. A number of measures have been ordered to help mitigate the threat, according to the government’s latest report titled “Britain’s Approach to EU Program Participation”.

This includes the Department of Management (BEIS), which develops “disposition plans” to help program stakeholders, such as universities and scientific institutions, keep pace with alternative planning work.

BEIS, the Environment (Defra) and the Treasury have also been instructed to prepare short-term measures to ease another entry delay in the UK.

Regarding the specific program replacement, documents indicate that Defra and BEIS should prepare long-term investment options to replace Copernicus and how to address the impact of data loss on the UK space sector.

For Horizon, plans for the Discovery Fund need to be refreshed with a new timeline to deliver quickly, and for Euratom, BEIS says it should start talking to the world’s first construction project, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor. A fusion system that works to ensure independent access.

