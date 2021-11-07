Start Time UK, TV Channels, Live Stream and Full Race Schedule





MAX VERSTAPPEN advances to the final five races of the 2021 season, leading rival Lewis Hamilton in the F1 World Championship race.

Last time Red Bull stunned Mercedes by undercutting it with a perfectly executed early pit stop when Verstappen took a surprise checkered flag ahead of Hamilton in the US.

Lewis Hamilton has everything he can to close the 12-point gap in Max Verstappen. Credit: Splash

Mexico City’s Altitude Makes Verstappen a Racing Favorite

And Christian Horner has already said that his team is more confident of victories in Mexico and Brazil than they were in Texas two weeks ago.

Horner said he expects the altitude of Mexico City and Interlagos to affect Red Bull’s hands before the race in Austin.

But Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff has warned that nothing will stop Hamilton from becoming the first eight-time F1 world champion.

He told Mail Plus: Senna-Prost years.

“What happened at Monza? Verstappen tried to overtake Lewis and took him because he was faster. And that is completely understandable.

“If you are racing for a championship and you see it disappear because someone else is overtaking you, do you have any other tools besides keeping him from catching up?

“We saw it with Schumacher and Villeneuve, and twice with Senna and Frost.

“I don’t think you can control it. I don’t think you want to control it because they are mechanical gladiators.

“You wouldn’t want to calm the gladiators in the arena 2,000 years ago. We won’t interfere.”

F1 2021 Calendar: Practice Hours, Dates and Racetrack Information

What time does the F1 Mexico Grand Prix qualifier start? The F1 Mexican Grand Prix Race Weekend runs from Friday 5th November to Sunday 7th November. Exercise 1 will be held on Friday at 5:30 PM British time, and Exercise 2 will be held at 9:00 PM. Exercise 3 will take place today at 5pm UK time (11am). in Mexico). The battle for Paul begins at 8:00 PM UK time in the qualifying round. The Mexican Grand Prix race takes place on Sunday at 7pm UK time (1pm local time). All work takes place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodrguez in Mexico City. Last year’s Mexican Grand Prix was canceled due to the coronavirus, but Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 race. What TV channels can I watch and live stream the F1 Mexican Grand Prix? Sky Sports F1 hosts the entire F1 Mexican Grand Prix race weekend. To stream live, go to your Sky Go account. Non-Sky Sports subscribers can continue to watch all activities with a Now TV Day Pass starting at 9.99. F1 Mexico Grand Prix Schedule

Friday

Exercise 1 – 5:30pm

Exercise 2 – 9pm

Saturday

Exercise 3 – 5pm

Preliminary – 8pm

Sunday

Race – 7pm

