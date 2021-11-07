Pay-per-view prices, UK start times, TV channels and how to watch huge title fights in Las Vegas this weekend





Saul Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will face off tonight in a massive super-middleweight title unification showdown.

Canelo holds WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and Ring world crowns, while rival Plant is the IBF Champion.

Getty

Canelo and Plant traded blows at their first press conference.

Special Bet – Defeat Plants by KO, TKO or DQ for Canelo at 30/1

Now, the two will meet in a blockbuster showdown under the lights of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Canelo broke the eye socket of Billy Joe Saunders in a win over Brit in May and Plant defeated Caleb Truax in January.

The Sweethands are undefeated in 21 career fights and believe they will be able to stop the great Mexican Canelo.

Here’s how to promise another thrilling evening of elite action and catch it.

Canelo v Plant: Date & UK Start Time

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada will host a Round 12 Super Middleweight title fight on Saturday, November 6th.

The two fighters will ringwalk on Sunday 7th November at approximately 5:00am UK time.

If Vegas is 8 hours late, it will be 9pm local time on Saturday night.

The clash is for the Canelos WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles and the Plants IBF super middleweight title.

Canelo v Plant: How to watch

This gigantic event also airs at the UK BT Sports box office and costs $19.95.

Coverage starts at midnight and continues until early Sunday morning.

The BT Sports box office is located on Sky Channel 490, BT Channel 494 and in the Live Events section of Virgin Media.

After purchase, you can stream live online on the BT Sports website and app.

Canelo and Plant face off in Las Vegas. Canelo vs Plant: Undercard

On the undercard, former WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Dirrell will face off against Marcos Hernandez.

Former WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas will also meet Leonardo Baez.

subject to change

Main Event: Canello Alvarez v Caleb Plant Elvis Rodriguez v Juan Pablo Romeroray Vargas v Leonardo BaezAntoni Direll v Marcos Hernandez Jose Manuel Gomez v Jose Antonio Meza for WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring Super Middleweight Titles Jocelito Velasquez vs Gilber Gustavo David Vitorian Salvatiera vs Fernando Diaz Canello vs Plant

Canelo Alvarez: For me, for history, for Mexico, for my team.

I’m going to take this guy down in 8 rounds.

Caleb Plant: I am grateful and grateful for this opportunity.

But I’m not here to focus on making a name for myself, I’m here to win that belt and win.

that’s all i focus on

