



Nearly 10 million people in the UK have had their third coronavirus vaccine, but in the UK around 30% of people over 80 and 40% of people over 50 have yet to get a booster vaccine.

So far, of those eligible for a third jab, only 60% have decided to get the booster vaccine.

It is now reported that plans are being developed to reintroduce quarantines and testing for those who have refused a third vaccine.

It has been reported that measures may be introduced to protect the UK from the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

The plan will change the definition of complete vaccination from a double jab to a triple jab.

Health Minister Sajid Javid has urged people to use booster jabs.

“This won’t happen immediately, but it will happen,” a government source said in an email on Sunday.

This comes as seniors and vulnerable people are urged to get a coronavirus booster jab at Christmas as part of their “national mission” to help prevent a return to coronavirus restrictions.

An additional 3 million people in the UK are being invited to receive a coronavirus booster jab next week.

People over the age of 50 and those at the highest risk of COVID-19 may receive a booster dose 6 months after the second dose.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said young relatives should urge eligible parents and grandparents to accept boosters and flu vaccine proposals.

“If we all come together and do our part,” he said, the nation can “avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas.”

“Nearly 10 million people in the UK have received a Covid-19 booster and a third jab, which is phenomenal in less than two months,” said Javid.

“As this milestone approaches, I want to thank those who have taken the lead and urge everyone across the country to vaccinate, protect and strengthen.

“We know that immunity starts to weaken after six months, especially in the elderly and vulnerable people. Additional vaccines will supplement the protection to keep people safe during the winter.

“I strongly urge anyone eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to accept the offer as soon as possible.

“For those who don’t yet qualify, help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get a jab. It can save lives.

“And if you haven’t gotten your first and second vaccines yet, it’s not too late. The NHS will always welcome you with open arms.

“This is truly a national mission.

“If we all come together and do our part, we can get through this difficult winter, avoid a return to restrictions, and enjoy Christmas.”

NHS England begins inviting people who have had their second dose more than 5 months ago.

According to government guidelines, people 50 years of age or older or 16 years of age or older who received their second dose six months ago may receive a booster dose if they are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

NHS England said 8 million of the 12 million invited had been vaccinated by Saturday.

16 million booster invitations will be sent out next week after the NHS booster program kicks off.

Text invitations are sent from NHSvaccine and include a link to the NHS website so that anyone who is eligible can book an appointment at a convenient location nearby.

Those who do not receive an invitation can schedule an appointment on the NHS website or call 911.

Eligible people can also attend local site visits without an appointment, and find the nearest site visit through our online site finder.

The UK is no longer Europe’s Covid capital as infections finally start to decline.

