Democrats pass US $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, giving Biden a well-deserved victory





US President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress’ passage of his US $ 1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation” after rebellious Democratic colleagues resolved a standoff of several months in their ranks to finally seal the deal.

The House passed the measure with a 228-206 vote on Friday night, sparking prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderate, supported the legislation, while six Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri, opposed it.

Approval of the bill, which promises to create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supply and other public works, sends it to the office of a president whose ratings d approval has plummeted and the nervous party has taken a chill in the eyes of voters this week. -year of elections.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidates were defeated in Virginia and won in New Jersey, two blue-leaning states. These setbacks have made party leaders, moderates and progressives anxious to produce hard-hitting legislation and demonstrate that they know how to govern. Democrats also can hardly afford to appear distraught a year before the midterm election, which could allow Republicans to regain control of Congress.

Adrenaline rush for Democrats

The infrastructure package is a historic investment in every way, which Biden compares in its magnitude to the construction of the interstate highway system in the last century or to the transcontinental railroad of the previous century.

“Finally, infrastructure week,” he said in his remarks to the White House on Saturday.

“It’s a blue collar plan to rebuild America.”

His reference to infrastructure week was a blow to his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose White House has repeatedly said “infrastructure week” has arrived, but so nothing happens.

Simply releasing the infrastructure measure for final congressional approval was like an adrenaline rush for Democrats. Yet despite the victory, Democrats suffered a setback when they postponed the vote on an even bigger second measure at the end of the month.

This 10-year US $ 1.85 trillion measure to strengthen health, family and climate change programs was hijacked after moderates asked the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office for a cost estimate of the sprawling measure . The postponement dashed hopes the day would produce a double-barreled victory for Biden with the passage of the two bills.

But in an evening breakout negotiated by Biden and House leaders, five moderates later agreed to back the bill if the budget office’s estimates match the preliminary figures provided by the White House and the congressional tax analysts. The deal, in which lawmakers pledged to vote on the social and environmental bill by the week of November 15, was an important step towards a House vote that could ultimately send it to the Senate.

“Generations from now, people will look back and know that was when America won the economic competition for the 21st century,” Biden said in a written statement early Saturday.

Biden delayed plans to strike a deal

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, have delayed plans to visit their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del on Friday night.

Instead, he spoke to House leaders, moderates and progressives, said a White House official who described the conversations on condition of anonymity.

Pelosi speaks with reporters on Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats have struggled for months to take advantage of their control over the White House and Congress. (J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press)

In a two-sentence statement, the five moderates said that while budget estimates on the social and environmental bill are problematic, “we remain committed to working to resolve any discrepancies” to pass it. The five included Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey and leader of a centrist group who this summer repeatedly pressured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule more votes. early on the infrastructure bill.

In return, the Liberals agreed to back the infrastructure measure, which they had spent months hostage to in an attempt to pressure the moderates to back the bigger bill.

The day marked a rare relaxation between the moderate and progressive wings of Democrats who party leaders hope will continue this fall. Rival factions have spent the past few weeks accusing each other of compromising the success of Biden and the party by exaggerating their hands and expressing deep distrust of each other.

‘Not a lockstep party’

The deal was reached after the White House issued a statement by Biden explicitly urging Democrats to support both bills. “I am confident that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act,” he said.

When party leaders announced earlier Friday that the social and environmental measure would be delayed, the scrambled plans cast a new veil on the party.

In this image from House Television, Democrats celebrate Friday night in Washington, after the House of Representatives approved the infrastructure package. (House Television / The Associated Press)

Democrats have struggled for months to leverage their control of the White House and Congress by advancing their top priorities. It has been difficult, in part because of the slim Democratic majority, with bitter internal divisions forcing House leaders to miss several self-imposed voting deadlines.

“Welcome to my world,” Pelosi told reporters, adding, “We are not a lockdown party.”

