England’s oldest and consistently used synagogue appears in the shade of the Gherkin.





London — Nestled among bustling commercial skyscrapers, within walking distance of the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district. But as you may not believe this is, it is the oldest synagogue in continuous use in England, perhaps Europe, and perhaps the world.

It’s not that Bevis Marks Synagogue is small, understated, or deliberately obscuring itself. Contrary. Opened in 1701, the majestic two-story building proudly proclaims its official name “Holy Congregation: The Gates of Heaven” with Hebrew text above the entrance.

But it is nestled in a serene courtyard shady and surrounded by Gherkin, walkie-talkies and other overhanging glass and steel financial skyscrapers of the City of London. there.

Some say the architecture was inspired by Sir Christopher Wren’s massive St. Paul’s Cathedral, a 20-minute walk away. Another princess (later Queen) donated the roof timber. Well, maybe.

Its interior layout certainly reflects the Portuguese synagogue in Amsterdam, through which many early believers passed.

The synagogue is breathtakingly beautiful. It has high ceilings, large windows and is well ventilated, with a special Torah ark across the eastern wall, 12 pillars for the tribe of Israel supporting the upper gallery, and 7 candlesticks still used to offer many brass candlesticks. Lights, even original benches and floors.

27 October 2021 (DH/Times of Israel) Interior of the Bevis Marks Synagogue in the City of London depicted as restoration work nearing completion

The origins of Bevis Marks lie in the careful return of first-generation crypto-Jews, Marranos, mainly from Spain and Portugal via Amsterdam to England, about 400 years after their exile in the late 1200s. Reestablishing their existence initially under Oliver Cromwell’s relatively generous reign, they felt safe enough to claim their faith more openly, but this chapel was nonetheless located a short distance from the Tower of London. Things got worse. (About the name: The land in this area was once owned by the Abbot of Bury St. Edmunds. Bury’s Mark developed into Bevis Marks.)

30 St Mary Ax is a 600-foot commercial skyscraper, informally known as the Gherkin, about 150 meters from Bevis Marks Synagogue in the City of London (Aurelien Guichard via Wikipedia)

Just as the plague and great fires ravaged the region and much of London, the Bevis Marks Sephardi community has somehow managed to survive ever since. Sometimes the teeth came off. Local Jews migrated from the east end of London. into a more prosperous area leading to pressures to narrowly avoid the sale of the synagogue in the 1880s; It suffered minor damage from Nazi air strikes 30 years ago and the bombing of a nearby IRA. At the height of the COVID pandemic, only Shalom Morris, a rabbi residing on the premises, has reliably attended Sabbath prayers.

But now Bevis Marks is preparing to show herself more prominently to Jews and non-Jews.

As Morris escorted me last week, restoration work involving the synagogue’s electrical system, some water damage, brickwork and broken benches was almost complete. However, to the right of the entrance, the visitor center, patron Prince Charles, was under construction. It will take place next summer, and will forcefully engage the UK public and school groups with stories from the community and broader stories of Jewish resettlement. A coal tunnel once beneath the synagogue will become a gallery for Bevis Marks’ own collection, Morris says. Marriage records, robes, Torah bells, some of these items have not been seen for more than a century.

American-born Morris first rabbis here in a century and hopes the new publicity will help Bevis Marks grow into the community. It currently has around 200 members, and in the years before COVID, it has attracted about 300 people for Yom Kippur service, and it was enough to manage the minyan every day. He also believes it will be “one of the best places in the world for Jews to visit, a World Heritage Site for the continuity and history of Judaism”.

Seat of Sir Moses Montefiore (DH/Times of Israel) at Bevis Max Synagogue in London

On the front left inside the shul, Morris carefully lifts the painter’s dust sheet from a seat near the ark where Sir Moses Montefiore, a longtime member of the Bevis Marks, sat. It is currently vacant and only offered to the most respected dignitaries. Prince Charles sat here in 2001 to attend the synagogue’s 300th anniversary celebrations. It was the same when Tony Blair visited as Prime Minister. Morris hopes to invite more VIPs as stories about Bevis Marks’ survival and significance begin to resound more widely. He mentioned the chief rabbi of Israel.

Respect for Britain’s iconic minority has helped Bevis Marks avoid development proposals for the most recent well-being threat: a 50-story building just south and a 20-story building to the east. Morris believed that his application for a plan for this high-rise paradise zone had been rejected unprecedentedly, but authorities rejected the plan for the 50th floor, considering the potential threat to the foundation of the synagogue and the sharp decline in lighting. , and the wider recognition that the public benefit to be gained by preserving the Bevis mark in the present context outweighs the superficial benefits of the new high-rise building.

Entrance to Bevis Marks Synagogue in the City of London (Avi Deror via Wikipedia)

However, developers can still appeal. And I haven’t heard of the 20th floor application yet. So the battle is not over. Synagogue leaders are ultimately looking for what Morris calls “clearness” and guarantees of continued protection against tampering by developers. The city’s planning laws ensure that the views of St. Paul’s Cathedral are not obstructed by new construction, Morris says. “Well, this is essentially an English-Jewish cathedral and a symbol of British tolerance towards minorities.” So far, he says with sincere relief that the authorities have acknowledged this.

Morris is investing heavily in the growth as well as the preservation of this special place, the city’s only non-Christian chapel. He is delighted to say that his newborn son is one of six children born to a member of the community in times of COVID-19, the first Bevis Marks baby in 30 years.

“At Yom Kippur we pray for the victims of the Inquisition,” Morris proudly says. “This is where continuity takes on real meaning.”

“People continued to pray here until the end of World War II,” he adds. “But if you miss a generation, it’s gone… We can’t turn it into a museum.”

