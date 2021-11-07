Bennett and Lapid at the united front: “No place for the American consulate in Jerusalem”





Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday presented a united front in their opposition to the United States reopening its consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Speaking to the media after the approval of the state budget for 2021-2022, the prime minister said “there is no place for an American consulate serving the Palestinians in Jerusalem.” It had been conveyed to Washington “both by myself and by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid,” he said.

“We express our position in a consistent, calm and non-drama manner, and I hope it is understood. Jerusalem is the only capital of Israel.

Lapid backed Bennett by saying that “if the Americans want to open a consulate in Ramallah, we have no problem with that”. But “sovereignty in Jerusalem belongs to one country – Israel”.

Lapid dismissed the idea that with a more stable government after the budget was passed, leaders might be more willing to tackle such a politically sensitive topic.

“It’s not a question of politics. It is an Israeli objection in principle to the opening of a consulate in Jerusalem. There is an American embassy [here]. “

Late last month, a senior US State Department official told senators that Israel’s permission would be required before the United States could reopen its consulate in Jerusalem to serve the Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to reopen the consulate, but the issue has been a sticking point between Israel and the United States, as well as among some members of Congress. The consulate was closed by then-US President Donald Trump in 2019 and its staff was incorporated into the US Embassy – which had been moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem a year earlier – in which the Palestinians consider it a degradation of their ties with the United States. .

View of the US Consulate building in Jerusalem, October 27, 2021, currently serving the US Embassy. (Yonatan Sindel / Flash90)

Asked about the matter at a press conference alongside Lapid in Washington two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s intention to pursue the plan. “As I said in May, let’s move forward with the process of opening a consulate as part of deepening these ties with the Palestinians,” he said.

Behind closed doors, Lapid reportedly warned Blinken that such a move could risk toppling the coalition government.

Lapid was also asked on Saturday about conflicting claims from Israel and the United States as to whether Jerusalem informed Washington before its decision to blacklist half a dozen Palestinian human rights organizations for links. suspected with terrorism, a measure that was taken last month.

Israel has alleged that the groups are indeed functioning as a weapon for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist group – a claim to which the international community has reacted with skepticism.

The Foreign Secretary again maintained that the Americans had been warned, saying there had been “an evidence-gathering process” for several months of which the State Department had been informed. “It is incorrect that they were not informed of it,” he said.

This contradicts the comments of US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Shawan Jabarin, director of human rights group al-Haq, at the organization’s offices in Ramallah, West Bank, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 (AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed, File)

“I understand that some things were said right after the announcement,” Lapid said, “but in general we are on the same page with the Americans, they are aware of that. Foreign Office officials were in Congress and Senate last week to present the documents to senators and congressmen on various panels.I believe there is an understanding towards this step and the intelligence behind it.

Amy Spiro and Jacob Magid contributed to this report.

