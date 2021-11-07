Canelo beat and stopped Caleb Plant, becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion.





When it was decided to permanently raise LAS VEGAS to 168 pounds, Canelo Alvarez aimed to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. The only person who stood in the way of achieving this historic feat was the IBF Titleist Caleb Plant.

It took a little longer than expected, but Canelo smashed Plant in most of the fights before knocking down Plant early in round 11 and sending him off forever with the ferocious force that stopped the Tennessee native at 1:05. He became the undisputed champion by earning the mark of the round of becoming the first fighter in the 4-belt era. Canelo also became the first Mexican player to achieve the feat. DAZN News had a 98-92 Canelo at the time of the break.

“It was not easy to get to this point,” Canelo said in a post-match interview about achieving his goal.

Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) tried to jab early to keep Canelo from going inside. It took Canelo a few rounds to figure out Plantout, and the 31-year-old took control from there.

He exemplified why he is undoubtedly the best fighter in the world. He digs and shuffles one hard body shot in succession, throws occasional jabs and connects power shots from upstairs.

As the championship rounds approached, the penalty hit Plant hard as Canelo stood up and sat on a chair between rounds while under the direction of head trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Plant, entering the 11th round, does not respond to Canelo’s penalty and has to survive on the spot.

When the three-punch combination was applied to the body, the plant looked like it had been injured. That slight weakness showed that it was time for Canelo to end the show and spend the 16,586 raucous sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena home with something to remember.

A left hook shook Plant and then a vicious right and left uppercut sent Plant to the canvas for the first time in his career. Plant moved to his corner, walked over, and seemed to regain his posture. Canelo smelled blood in the water. He missed the left hook but didn’t miss the straight right. The Mexican followed the body straight to the left to send the plant one last time. The crowd erupted in cheers as Canelo ran to the ropes to celebrate.

Caleb is a good fighter,” Canelo said. “I respect Caleb Plant. He was a difficult opponent with many abilities and I respect him. After all, we are both men. He fought me and still wanted to go on. I told him I had no shame. We had a big fight tonight.

He was making the fight pretty difficult, but Eddy told me to stick to the game plan in the last two rounds. In the end, I got him. it had to end like that He was already hurt and I went to kill him.

Next up is Canelo vs. It happened at the Plant.

Canelo vs. Plant fights are not broadcast on DAZN. But the DAZN Boxing Show takes place in Las Vegas during Fight Week for live episodes, exclusive interviews, and more.

The DAZN News website also features all real-time text updates and results from the Canelo plant held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night.

