



The U.S. Navy hosted a ship christening and launching ceremony in San Diego on Saturday that commemorates LGBT activist and icon Harvey Milk.

The Secretary of the Navy was to be here today not only to right the wrongs of the past, but also to inspire all of our leaders in the LGBTQ community who have served in the Navy, in uniform today and in the workforce. civilian work as well and to tell them that we are committed to them in the future, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said at the ceremony.

Milk, who served as a diving officer in the Navy during the Korean War, had been forced to leave the military branch because he was gay. He later became the first openly gay politician in California to be elected after joining the San Francisco board of directors in the late 1970s.

A year after his election to the San Francisco board of directors, he was killed by his colleague Dan White.

According to the Associated Press, then Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus ruled in 2016 that Milk and five other human and civil rights icons would have their names used for six tankers that were built. .

In honor of the late human rights activist, the Navy commemorated a John Lewis John Lewis To counter racial politics, Congress must protect federal voting rights for all Democrats scrambling to move forward after the Election setbacks Democrats are stepping up filibuster talks after USNS Harvey Milk voting rights were cut on Saturday.

Our strength is greatest in serving the many great members of the LGBTQ community who wear our uniform or work in our civilian ranks around the world and around the clock, said Del Toro.

Today we are celebrating something much bigger than tolerance. What we are celebrating today is that the Navy not only recognizes them, but honors them. So there is a difference between tolerance and celebration, said Stuart Milk, a nephew of Harvey Milk and co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, at the ceremony.

So this Navy ship sends an important message to the world, he added.

