“The military confrontation will take place” if Taiwan and the United States do not change course





As tensions persist between the United States and China over Taiwan’s future, Chinese state media have warned that a “military showdown is coming” and described the possible scenario as “a fight to the death. “between nations.

The Global Times, which is published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, shared the opinion piece on Friday after US military officials increasingly warned of China’s threat to Taiwan autonomy . The editorial highlighted the remarks by US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who expressed concern last week about the “rapid expansion” of the Chinese navy.

Taiwan, an island nation, is claimed by China under its “one country, two systems” constitutional principle. However, the democratically run East Asian country has operated with US autonomy and support for decades. In recent years, analysts have increasingly warned that Beijing could take military control of the island by force.

“We need to make the United States understand that no matter what threats it poses or what forces it uses, China’s reunification will eventually happen. Putting up reunification obstacles across the strait would mean a fundamental confrontation, “the Global Times editorial warned.

Chinese state media on Friday warned of a “military confrontation” between the United States and China over Taiwan. Above, members of the Chinese military march through Tiananmen Square ahead of a celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 in Beijing, China Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Although the publication said China was not interested in an “arms race” with the United States, it claimed Beijing is more than capable of retaliating against its rival nation.

“China’s ability to overwhelm US military intervention in this region is sufficiently guaranteed by its will and strategic resources,” the editorial said.

“Any attempt to block the reunification of China is doomed to lead to a struggle to the death, which the United States will have to wage while sacrificing the lives of Americans,” warned the Chinese tabloid. “The struggle is certainly not something that can be solved by pouring more money or imposing sanctions.”

In conclusion, the opinion piece stated that “if the United States continues to encourage the Taiwanese authorities to go their own way, a military showdown will eventually take place. When that day comes, let a long, drawn-out battle decide everything ”.

The article comes as China announced Friday that it will hold those who promote “Taiwan independence” criminally responsible for life. This punishment would extend to many officials and leaders who currently rule Taiwan.

The Chinese Taiwan Affairs Bureau specifically named Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Speaker of Parliament You Si-kun, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as “stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence.” Taiwanese leaders will be blacklisted not to enter mainland China and the administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

The Global Times editor-in-chief on Friday published a separate opinion piece specifically mocking Wu, after telling Polish media he would “take a gun” and fight China himself if it ever attacked Taiwan.

“It is believed that if a war breaks out, he must be one of the first ‘elites’ on the island to flee Taiwan and head to the United States or another Western country. People like him have reportedly already done so. plans for their escape a long, long time ago, ”wrote the publication’s editor, Hu Xijin.

Newsweek contacted the State Department for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

