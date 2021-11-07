Foreign citizens seek US-approved snaps as travel resumes





BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second dose of the vaccine, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help to end the pandemic.

But Sipos, 46, quickly discovered that the vaccine he had received, the Russias Sputnik V, was preventing him from traveling to a number of other countries where it had not been approved. Countries include the United States, which is moving forward with a new air travel policy that will make Sipos and many like him ineligible.

I thought it was better to get Sputnik today than a Western vaccine at an uncertain future time, Sipos, who works as a search engine optimization specialist, said his initial decision to receive the jab. But I couldn’t know at that time that I couldn’t travel with Sputnik.

Starting Monday, the United States plans to reopen to foreign travelers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But there’s a catch: Non-immigrant adults must have received vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration or that have been given an emergency use list from the World Health Organization.

This leaves many hopeful travelers around the world who have taken full courses of vaccines widely used in other parts of the world Sputnik V and the CanSino jab produced in China, especially to be re-inoculated with approved vaccines. by the American authorities.

Two other Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac, have been approved by the WHO and will therefore be accepted for travel to the United States

Mexico received nearly 12 million doses of CanSino and nearly 20 million Sputnik V after shipments began earlier this year. Residents who have received the required two injections of these vaccines are now looking to supplement injections of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, hoping this will make them eligible to cross the border.

They fucked those of us who received this vaccine, said Rosenda Ruiz, 52, public relations manager in Mexico City who received Sputnik V. There are a lot of Mexicans who want to travel, but we can’t. I am thinking of getting any other vaccine I can get.

Although Sputnik V is used in around 70 countries around the world, it still has not been approved by the FDA or the United Nations health agency. Almost a million people have received the vaccine in Hungary, a central European country of around 10 million.

Hungary was one of only two countries in the European Union of 27 to deploy the Russian vaccine. Fewer than 20,000 people received it in Slovakia.

Judit Molnar, president of the Association of Hungarian Travel Agencies, said that the fact that many Hungarians cannot travel to the United States or even some EU countries that do not accept the jab has had an effect on its industry.

We are seeing that in recent months travelers are asking us more and more when they can travel to America, said Molnar, who is also president of the OTP travel agency.

These travelers say they are very hopeful that the situation will change and that the United States will accept the Sputnik vaccine. There are a lot of people who would like to travel and in Hungary a lot of people have been vaccinated with Sputnik, she said.

Russian citizens, where Sputnik V is used most widely, are also looking for Western-approved snapshots so that they can travel abroad. Faced with the prospect of being denied flights, the Russians booked trips to Serbia, which allowed the use of Pfizer-BioNTech, Chinas Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines in addition to Sputnik V.

Russia, which unveiled Sputnik V with great fanfare as the world’s first registered vaccine in August 2020, has criticized the US plan to remove the vaccine from its list of approved vaccines.

There is exactly no reason for such decisions, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Russian Duma, or lower house of parliament. The effectiveness and safety of the Sputnik V vaccine has been proven not only by specialists, but also by its practical application.

But the World Health Organization is still reviewing the vaccine, and months of waiting do not reveal when Sputnik V could receive an emergency use list.

The Hungarian government has bilateral agreements with 24 countries, including Russia, Serbia, Mongolia, Georgia and Kazakhstan, on mutual recognition of proof of vaccination, regardless of the type of vaccine.

Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press it was open to a similar deal with the United States, but there are currently no negotiations underway.

Sipos, the search engine specialist, said that while he was confident in the effectiveness of Sputnik Vs, he recently sought out a Western-approved recall Moderna so he can travel wherever he wants.

I felt cheated because they accept Sputnik in over 60 countries around the world, but in tons of other countries they don’t accept it, he said.

Silvia Morales, 38, a teacher at a public high school in Monterrey, Mexico, said she recently received an injection of Moderna after learning that the US government would not recognize her CanSino vaccine.

She said she needed to have peace of mind about her level of protection against the virus.

But I also like traveling to the United States, she says.

Marcos Martnez Chacn in Monterrey, Mexico, and Jim Heintz in Moscow, contributed to this report.

