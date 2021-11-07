UK Search Suspension Data Holds to Hide Increase in Discrimination | stop and search





The Department of Home Affairs did not release annual stopping and search data, raising concerns that the figures would reveal further increases in disproportionate targeting of blacks.

At the same time, the department is refusing to publish its own public consultation results in the heavily criticized anti-refugee bill.

Activists said the Department of Home Affairs did not disclose key data while passing the Security and Borders Act, as two controversial legislative proposals were an attempt to avoid negative headlines.

Official government suspension and search statistics through April 2021 should have been released last month. The Interior Ministry said the three-week delay was due to record levels of data and additional time needed to address data quality issues.

Critics say the real reason is that statistics show results that will spark new scrutiny into policing to expand the use of controversial measures at a time when the use of stop and search disproportionately impacts the black community is credible. I think it’s because it’s enlarged. Police are investigating. Official statistics for England and Wales show that black people are already nine times more likely to be arrested and searched by the police than white people.

Emmanuelle Andrews, director of policy and campaigns for the human rights group Liberty, said: Transparency in the use and abuse of police powers is critical, but has repeatedly shown that this government will do anything to evade investigation and undermine accountability.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs is refusing to share the results of its own investigation into the public’s thoughts on the nationality law and border law, which have recently been heavily criticized for violating international and domestic laws in more than a dozen different ways.

Prior to the release of the border bill, there was a public consultation asking people to comment on the proposal, including a provision to send asylum seekers abroad. The bill has been described as ruthless and harmful.

Despite nearly 7,500 responses from the public compared to 1,120 stakeholders, the Department of Home Affairs has refused to disclose the results, raising questions about what it is trying to hide.

Using the Freedom of Information waiver, officials argue that the public interest balances not disclosing information, and seem to overlook the fact that the data comes from public consultations on issues of broad national debate. However, they acknowledged that public disclosure of the full report would increase public awareness of the issue, accountability and transparency.

Sonya Sceats, CEO of Freedom from Torture, who submitted the FoI, said: “There is growing opposition to this government’s brutal and illegal anti-refugee legislation. If the Ministry of Home Affairs refuses to publish the results of its own public consultations, the following questions arise: What exactly is the British public telling us they want to hide?

It’s an insult to carers across the country who are intimidated by this sinister political agenda designed to distract this government from failure.

Sceats asked Interior Minister Priti Patel to release the report, she added, adding that her group had instructed lawyers to draft an internal review of the decision.

Carolin Ott, an attorney at law firm Leigh Day, said she believed freedom from torture had clear and compelling reasons to disclose requested information to investigate border legislation.

Protesters against security measures at Admiralty Arch in central London in May 2021. Photo: Penelope Barritt/Rex

The police bill has also been consistently criticized recently, including by former police leaders, and Patel is keen to add new protest-related stop and search powers.

Andrews added: The government is increasingly opposed to police legislation. The bill would expand the stop and search in ways we know would lead to more discrimination against people of color, especially black men, and more dangerous interactions with the police, the underlying conditions leading to serious violence. Governments must heed these warnings and repeal the legislation before putting more people at risk.

The Interior Department said the release of stop and search data has been delayed until November 18, as the current police bill passes an important committee stage in the lord where all provisions must be agreed and an amendment can be voted on. location.

Unpublished data cover some of the first closures when Metropolitan Police stepped up the most discriminatory forms of stop and search Section 60, despite a decrease in crime.

Liberty has warned that plans to ease restrictions on the use of all-out stop and search powers will have a disproportionate effect on blacks.

The government announced in July that it would expand Section 60 powers, but so far has not released any evidence to support that decision.

Habib Kadiri, Research and Policy Manager at StopWatch, said: This is particularly ironic when you consider that during this time crime levels have fallen primarily because of lockdown rules that mandated states to stay indoors.

The government appears to be committed to helping the police avoid scrutiny of the effectiveness of their actions while strengthening their stop and search powers.

Katrina Ffrench, Founder and Director of Unjust-UK, said: Without transparency, there can be no proper accountability or investigation. Ultimately, if governments continue to enact legislation and ignore their own data, the legitimacy of the police will continue to be undermined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/nov/07/uk-stop-and-search-data-withheld-to-hide-rise-in-discrimination

